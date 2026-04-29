'Tribute to women': Rajeev Khandelwal on his new show Tum Ho Naa

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Rajeev Khandelwal is set to return to television with the reality show 'Tum Ho Naa', which has premiered today on Sony TV. The actor highlighted "honesty" as the reason for joining the show.

In an interview with ANI, Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about his return to the television industry and shared that he chose to become part of the show due to its experimental nature.

He said, "I think the honesty of the show is the reason why I'm a part of it. I have only done shows where they've actually dared to step out of the routine. And this show, again, is a show which is probably being done for the first time. It's a very, very real show. It's a reality show, but it's a very real show because whatever happens on the show is very organic. It happens at the moment."

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He continued, "The show is made in the moment while it is getting filmed. So there is no format as such. There are, of course, since it's a reality show, there are games that we play. There's a prize money that the people who are guests win by the end of the show. They walk away with many gifts as well. It's not a show which is filled with gags."

The Table No. 21 actor called the show a "tribute to women" and his way to thank the viewers for their love towards him for his work.

"One of the reasons, biggest reasons was that it's this show is dedicated to women. You know, it's a tribute to women. It's an all-women's special show. For me, I'm coming back to television after many years and I've been wanting to be a part of a project where I can actually tell my audience that I'm coming back for you for all the love that you've given to me. This is my way of thanking them. Women's show, me wanting to say thanks to my audience and the content of the show. I think all of this was the reason why I'm a part of the show," said Rajeev Khandelwal.

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