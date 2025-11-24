Tributes pour in as stars mourn Dharmendra: Karan Johar to Shikhar Dhawan – icons hail the ‘massive mega star’

Tributes have been pouring in, mourning veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last today, Monday at his residence in Mumbai. From film director Karan Johar, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Akshay Kumar to former cricketer Shikhar Diwan – eminent names paid their last respects to the Bollywood icon.

Advertisement

Family members were seen arriving for his last rites at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol were seen at the crematorium.

Karan Johar's heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra “It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history…” Karan Johar posted on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan pays tribute “You stood tall, not just in stature, but in spirit. Dharmendra ji, thank you for showing us strength can be kind. Om Shanti,” Shikhar Dhawan wrote on X.

‘Every boy wanted to be…’ says Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar also took to X to post a heartfelt tribute for the ‘He-Man’. “Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti,” Akshay Kumar posted on X, along with a photo of him and the veteran actor.