Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit: 'Grateful to be trusted with this'

After creating quite the stir with her role in Animal, Triptii Dimri is back in the spotlight, this time stepping into the lead female role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-anticipated film ‘Spirit’.

Advertisement

The actress will star opposite Prabhas, one of Indian cinema’s most popular actors, marking another major milestone in her rising career.

Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone in 'Spirit' Triptii Dimri took to her social media to confirm her role in the film and expressed excitement about teaming up again with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The duo last worked together on the successful and widely talked-about Animal, and fans are eager to see what this reunion brings to the screen.

In the post, Triptii wrote, “Still sinking in. So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you @sandeepreddy.vanga..honoured to be a part of your vision.”

Advertisement

Why was Deepika dropped from the film? Speculation around who would be cast as the female lead in ‘Spirit’ had been doing the rounds for some time now.

Just a few days ago, reports emerged that Deepika Padukone, who was initially expected to take on the role, had exited the project.

The news drew attention, especially as sources suggested that her departure was linked to a disagreement over “unprofessional” demands, which reportedly included more reasonable work hours and a share in the film’s profits.

This announcement not only clears the air around the film’s casting but also adds to the buzz around ‘Spirit’, which is already one of the most talked-about upcoming projects in Indian cinema. With a fresh pairing and the promise of another intense Vanga directorial, expectations are running high.