Trisha drops loved-up birthday post for CM Vijay, says he 'makes it all worth it'

Actor Trisha Krishnan shared a warm birthday message for Vijay alongside a photograph of the two celebrating, drawing attention.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated23 Jun 2026, 08:12 PM IST
Trisha shared a heartfelt post for Vijay on his birthday.
Trisha shared a heartfelt post for Vijay on his birthday.

Actor Trisha Krishnan has shared a warm birthday tribute to actor and politician Vijay, posting a photograph of the two together accompanied by an affectionate message that quickly attracted widespread attention online.

Trisha shares a warm message for CM Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday

The post, shared around midnight on Vijay’s birthday, featured a picture showing the two stars standing beside one another with five birthday cakes placed in front of them. In the image, Vijay is seen looking at one of the cakes, while Trisha gazes towards him.

Alongside the photograph, Trisha wrote: "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿 00.00 (sic)".

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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