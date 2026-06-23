Trisha drops loved-up birthday post for CM Vijay, says he 'makes it all worth it'

Actor Trisha Krishnan has shared a warm birthday tribute to actor and politician Vijay, posting a photograph of the two together accompanied by an affectionate message that quickly attracted widespread attention online.
The post, shared around midnight on Vijay’s birthday, featured a picture showing the two stars standing beside one another with five birthday cakes placed in front of them. In the image, Vijay is seen looking at one of the cakes, while Trisha gazes towards him.
Alongside the photograph, Trisha wrote: "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿 00.00 (sic)".