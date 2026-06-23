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Trisha drops loved-up birthday post for CM Vijay, says he 'makes it all worth it'

Actor Trisha Krishnan shared a warm birthday message for Vijay alongside a photograph of the two celebrating, drawing attention.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated23 Jun 2026, 08:12 PM IST
Trisha shared a heartfelt post for Vijay on his birthday.
Trisha shared a heartfelt post for Vijay on his birthday.
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Actor Trisha Krishnan has shared a warm birthday tribute to actor and politician Vijay, posting a photograph of the two together accompanied by an affectionate message that quickly attracted widespread attention online.

Trisha shares a warm message for CM Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday

The post, shared around midnight on Vijay’s birthday, featured a picture showing the two stars standing beside one another with five birthday cakes placed in front of them. In the image, Vijay is seen looking at one of the cakes, while Trisha gazes towards him.

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Alongside the photograph, Trisha wrote: "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD❤️🧿 00.00 (sic)".

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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