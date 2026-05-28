Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu was slated to be Vijay's final film? Here's why Tamil Nadu CM rejected it: Report

TVK chief Vijay left acting to pursue his career in politics. Now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay will be seen on the big screen for the last time in the upcoming film, Jana Nayagan. As the film is reported to release this year, filmmaker RJ Balaji revealed that his recently released film Karuppu, starring Trisha Krishnan and Suriya, could have been Vijay's last film.

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Vijay rejected Karuppu? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, RJ Balaji revealed that Vijay was in talks with him for Karuppu befor Suriya was roped it. However, it was Vijay who rejected Karuppu for 'justified reasons'. Instead, he signed Jana Nayagan.

“I narrated this film first to Vijay sir. This was supposed to be his last film (before his full-fledged political entry). We had two or three meetings, and he heard the script. Since it was supposed to be his last film, there were a lot of things that he had to consider. He had another option with H Vinoth (director of Jana Nayagan). He then asked me if he could inform me in a week. He then called me and mentioned certain reasons (to turn down the project), which I felt were justified," RJ Balaji said as per Indian Express.

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“I replied, ‘Sir, I absolutely respect your decision.’ By then, I had narrated two scripts to him. I had previously narrated another film. Both times, I narrated the subjects to him because he asked me if I had something for him. I felt that showed his great respect for my work and, probably, my creativity," the Karuppu director added.

Suriya comes onboard As Vijay rejected the film offer, RJ Balaji went on to narrate the script to Suriya.

“That’s how it became a Suriya film eventually. Despite his (Vijay’s) not doing the film, the fact that he heard the subject landed me the opportunity to make this film. That’s why I thanked him in the opening credits. After listening to my narration, he asked me the right questions, and those questions made my script better," RJ Balaji revealed why Vijay received a special mention in the opening credit scene.

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Vijay's last film Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan was scheduled to release earlier this year before the Tamil Nadu polls 2026. However, the film faced multiple delays, especially due to certification-related issues.

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions.

The film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari.

When will Jana Nayagan release Recently, News18 reported Jana Nayagan's release date. As per the outlet, the Vijay-starrer is slated to release in theatres on 19 June.

The release date information reporedly appeared on the District App, an online movie ticket booking platform, leaving fans excited.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.