Trisha Krishnan looks stunning as she joins Vijay at wedding: What is her fitness secret at 42? Check it out

South actress Trisha Krishnan has been all over the internet ever since she made her first appearance with actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay. The two attended the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh’s son in Chennai amid the actor's divorce rumour. It is believed that Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, alleged that he has been involved with an actress. While Trisha Krishnan and Vijay's joint appearance fuelled the fire, many were also impressed with the Ponniyin Selvan star's look, wondering what keeps her fit and going.

Trisha Krishnan's fitness secret A month ago, the 42-year-old Tamil actress had spilled the tea about her fitness. Sharing a kettlebell video from her workout session, she said, "I used to think walking was enough... Now I'm trying to boost my energy for the weekend."

Although walking is a popular choice of exercise, it might not be sufficient for women in their 40s. She highlighted the importance of strength training.

How can strength training help women in 40s Fitness coach, Rowe-Ham, told Women's Health Magazine that Estrogen declines in women with time, as a result, muscle mass decreases. This is when strength training offsets this and promotes hypertrophy. As a result, the muscles break down and then grow back stronger.

On the other hand, research shows that regular walks can help with hot flushes by reducing cortisol levels in the bloodstream. The magazine report claimed that only 10 minutes of brisk walking could aid better sleep by balancing hormones.

A combination of both strength training and walking can have the best results for women in their 40s.

“Strength training and walking in combination can stabilize blood sugar levels, too. Estrogen is responsible for secreting insulin; low estrogen means low insulin, which means excess glucose in your blood as insulin signals to your body to use glucose for energy. This can increase weight gain, and the risk of diabetes and heart disease,” said the fitness coach.

According to the coach, resistance training and walking have also been shown to help build bone density by stimulating osteoblasts. This is said to be important during phases when estrogen levels are low, as reduced estrogen can lead to lower vitamin D and calcium levels, causing weakening bones. The expert suggested that walking around 4,000 steps a day may help lower the risk of osteoporosis.

How often should women in 40s strength train? "Plan for one upper-body, one lower-body and one full-body strength session per week, lasting 35 to 45 minutes each. Any more than that and you may inadvertently exacerbate symptoms by increasing cortisol levels. Alternate workout days with walking days; walking can ease DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness) by encouraging blood flow," Rowe-Ham added.

On the work front, Trisha and Vijay make one of the most popular onscreen pairs in the Tamil film industry.

The two first worked together in the blockbuster Ghilli and went on to star in hits like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. After almost 15 years, the duo reunited in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, Leo.