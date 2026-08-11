Trisha Krishnan returns to Instagram after Udhayanidhi Stalin row with cryptic post: 'Go make some money'

Trisha Krishnan has returned to Instagram with a series of posts after keeping silent amid the controversy surrounding remarks allegedly made by DMK leader and actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin, with the timing of her cryptic message drawing renewed attention to the episode.

Trisha shares cryptic post after alleged controversy with Udhayanidhi Stalin The actor shared an Instagram Story that read, "Drama at this age is embarrassing. Go make some money and find peace". While Trisha did not name Udhayanidhi or explicitly refer to the controversy, the post came roughly a week after the remarks triggered a political and public row in Tamil Nadu.

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View full Image View full Image Trisha's latest cryptic post.

Trisha had remained silent throughout the controversy, despite her name being at the centre of the allegations surrounding Udhayanidhi's comments. Her return to social media has therefore prompted speculation about whether the post was intended as an indirect response, although she has not confirmed that interpretation.

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say? While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery water dispute in Thanjavur, Udhayanidhi Stalin took a swipe at Chief Minister Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the Chief Minister remained unconcerned. The rally later took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, "Trisha, Trisha."

Udhayanidhi paused his speech and, amid a smirk, made a remark that was interpreted by some as a double entendre involving actor Trisha Krishnan, triggering significant political backlash and a police complaint.

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Udhayanidhi subsequently maintained that his comments were in reference to the Cauvery water issue and not Trisha.

He was subsequently detained and questioned by police at Sengipatti Police Station in Thanjavur district, according to reports.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) filed a complaint with the Thanjavur Police alleging that Udhayanidhi had made a double-entendre remark targeting Trisha. The controversy has since developed into a wider political dispute, with the interpretation and context of Udhayanidhi's remarks being contested.

The DMK has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and that they were directed at the functioning of the government rather than an individual.

Trisha's latest Instagram activity also included family-related posts, including pictures connected with her grandmother's birthday, adding a more personal element to her return to the platform.

View full Image View full Image Trisha shared a picture celebrating her grandmother's 98th birthday.

Her cryptic message, however, has become the focus of renewed discussion around the controversy.