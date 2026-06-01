Trisha Krishnan shares more ‘Magical May’ days after Vijay takes office as Chief Minister

Actor Trisha Krishnan is continuing to savour the memories of what she has fondly described as her ‘Magical May’, days after making headlines for her appearance at the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Vijay.
The actor recently took to Instagram to share a new photo recap of the month, offering followers a more intimate glimpse into the experiences that made the past few weeks particularly meaningful. The collection of photographs captures a mix of celebratory occasions and quieter personal moments, reflecting a month that appears to have held special significance for the star.
Accompanying the post was the caption: “A few more from Magical May I’ll be smiling about for a long time to come♥️😇🧿 (sic)”.
The images featured in the update include snapshots from celebrations, candid moments spent with family and friends, and affectionate pictures with her pet dog, Izzy. The post struck a personal note, highlighting the actor’s appreciation for the simple moments that often go unseen behind the glamour of public life.
While recent attention surrounding Trisha has partly centred on her presence at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, the latest social media update shifts the focus away from that. Rather than revisiting major professional milestones, the actor’s latest post presents a collection of everyday experiences.
The response from fans was swift, with many expressing admiration for the warmth and positivity reflected in the photographs.
One fan wrote, “May the happiness from this Magical May stay with u forever and multiply in the days ahead My Queenyyyyyy ❤️🧿✨ @trishakrishnan 🫂🫂🫂 lovely pictures 😍 (sic).”
Another person commented, “When your post suddenly comes to me, it makes my heart skip a beat just by making me feel your presence, Trish☺️🤗😍@trishakrishnan (sic).”
A third person wrote, “Unforgettable and most luckiest may of the year🔥🔥❤️❤️ (sic).”
On the work front, Trisha was most recently seen in Karuppu alongside Suriya. She will next be seen in upcoming Malayalam film, Ram, next to Mohanlal. It is a thriller film and is written as a two-part series. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Ram will serve as the first film in the duology.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.