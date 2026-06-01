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Trisha Krishnan shares more ‘Magical May’ days after Vijay takes office as Chief Minister

Trisha Krishnan has shared another collection of personal photographs from what she calls her ‘Magical May’, offering fans a glimpse into birthday celebrations, cherished moments with her pet dog Izzy and memories she says will stay with her for a long time.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated1 Jun 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Trisha Krishnan has given fans another look at the moments that made May special.
Trisha Krishnan has given fans another look at the moments that made May special.
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Actor Trisha Krishnan is continuing to savour the memories of what she has fondly described as her ‘Magical May’, days after making headlines for her appearance at the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan Looks Back on Her ‘Magical May’

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a new photo recap of the month, offering followers a more intimate glimpse into the experiences that made the past few weeks particularly meaningful. The collection of photographs captures a mix of celebratory occasions and quieter personal moments, reflecting a month that appears to have held special significance for the star.

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Also Read | Trisha struggles to hide tears as Vijay becomes CM, sparks rumours again

Accompanying the post was the caption: “A few more from Magical May I’ll be smiling about for a long time to come♥️😇🧿 (sic)”.

The images featured in the update include snapshots from celebrations, candid moments spent with family and friends, and affectionate pictures with her pet dog, Izzy. The post struck a personal note, highlighting the actor’s appreciation for the simple moments that often go unseen behind the glamour of public life.

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While recent attention surrounding Trisha has partly centred on her presence at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, the latest social media update shifts the focus away from that. Rather than revisiting major professional milestones, the actor’s latest post presents a collection of everyday experiences.

Also Read | Trisha at Vijay oath ceremony triggers online speculation and sharp reactions

The response from fans was swift, with many expressing admiration for the warmth and positivity reflected in the photographs.

One fan wrote, “May the happiness from this Magical May stay with u forever and multiply in the days ahead My Queenyyyyyy ❤️🧿✨ @trishakrishnan 🫂🫂🫂 lovely pictures 😍 (sic).”

Another person commented, “When your post suddenly comes to me, it makes my heart skip a beat just by making me feel your presence, Trish☺️🤗😍@trishakrishnan (sic).”

A third person wrote, “Unforgettable and most luckiest may of the year🔥🔥❤️❤️ (sic).”

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On the work front, Trisha was most recently seen in Karuppu alongside Suriya. She will next be seen in upcoming Malayalam film, Ram, next to Mohanlal. It is a thriller film and is written as a two-part series. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Ram will serve as the first film in the duology.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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