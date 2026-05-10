Trisha Krishnan steals limelight at Vijay's ceremony as Tamil Nadu CM, netizens divided: ‘Sad not seeing his wife, kids’

Actress Trisha Krishnan marked her presence at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as he became the 13th Chief Minister of the state following TVK's historic victory. Amid his divorce, Trisha gained mixed reactions with her rare attendance at a political event. She was seen warmly greeting the new CM's mother and sister as well.

Trisha Krishnan at Vijay's oath-taking event The Ghilli actress kept cameras clicking in a teal saree, paired with a cream-coloured blouse. She finished off her traditional look with a hair bun, gajra and minimal jewellery as she arrived at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. She was also with her mother, Uma Krishnan.

Several pictures and videos of Trisha Krishnan have surfaced online.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Trisha Krishnan attend Vijay's oath-taking ceremony? ⌵ Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as he became the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She was a special invitee of Vijay and TVK, and her presence garnered mixed reactions online. 2 What was the public reaction to Trisha Krishnan's presence at Vijay's ceremony? ⌵ Netizens had divided reactions to Trisha Krishnan's attendance. Some criticized her presence amid speculation about her and Vijay's personal lives, particularly referencing his ongoing divorce. Others defended her, stating she was invited and should not be singled out. 3 Why were some netizens upset about Vijay's wife and children not being at the ceremony? ⌵ Some netizens expressed sadness over the absence of Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their children at the ceremony. This was linked to Sangeetha's divorce petition, which cited repeated humiliation due to his public appearances. 4 What is the status of Vijay's divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam? ⌵ News of Vijay's divorce surfaced earlier, with reports indicating Sangeetha moved court for separation, citing infidelity and an alleged affair with an unnamed actress. Their joint appearance at a wedding reception later fueled relationship speculations. 5 Who are some of the key TVK leaders appointed to Vijay's Tamil Nadu cabinet? ⌵ Key TVK leaders appointed to the cabinet include 'Bussy' N Anand (General Secretary), Aadhav Arjuna (General Secretary for Election Campaign Management), Dr K G Arunraj (General Secretary for Policy and Propaganda), and P Venkataramanan (Treasurer). S Keerthana is the youngest MLA and the sole woman representative.

Netizens react Reacting to the visuals, many criticised the actress amid ongoing speculation surrounding her and Vijay’s personal lives. However, a few also defended the actors.

A few pointed out the divorce allegations as Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam and their two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha, were not visibly present at the event.

A user wrote on X, “Trisha Krishnan reaches Nehru Indoor Stadium to attend the swearing in ceremony of Thalapathy Vijay. She is glowing differently today. She is greeting the public as if she is the CM. Everything has a limit. Isn't it an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu? (sic)”

Another added, “#Trisha attended the event because she was invited. She was the special invitee of #Vijay and #TVK. We have two options to do here. 1) Find peace with it, and move on. 2) Call them both out in equal measure. Reserving the blame for just one of the two isn't right at all (sic).”

One posted, “Actress Trisha attending Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, many feeling sad seeing the absence of his wife and children at such an important event remembering Sangeetha’s divorce petition which stated: 'The respondent continued to travel abroad and attend public events, causing repeated humiliation to the petitioner and the children.'(sic)”

Someone else also said on the micro-blogging site, “Trisha is the happiest to see Vijay win (sic).”

Yet another argued, “If you are rich and famous, you can garner praise even after ruining someone's married life. Today, the Indian media is portraying Trisha Krishnan as if she were Vijay's wife and a figure of immense stature at that (sic)."

“I really don't wanna hate Trisha but then I remember those exact words from Sangeetha’s legal notice where shed mentioned how tormenting it was for her to watch the actress continuously post nonsense through her social media (sic),” a different post read.

Also Read | Chief Minister Vijay: TVK government finally takes oath in Tamil Nadu

What did Trisha say Trisha Krishnan also briefly commented on the historic day. When one of the reporters called it a ‘big day for Tamil Nadu’, she replied, as per Hindustan Times, “Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward,” with a smile.

Also Read | S Keerthana, Aadhav Arjuna among TVK leaders part of Vijay Tamil Nadu cabinet

Vijay and Sangeetha Earlier this year, news of Vijay's divorce surfaced ahead of the Assembly polls. Later, news agency ANI reported that Sangeetha moved court for their separation, citing infidelity, alleging an affair with an unnamed actress and more reasons.

Later, Vijay and Trisha, one of the most popular Tamil on-screen couples, attended a wedding reception in Chennai in matching outfits. Their joint appearance seemingly confirmed their relationship speculations.