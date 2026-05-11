Trisha Krishnan's cryptic post amid backlash from Vijay's oath taking ceremony: ‘Love is always louder’

Actress Trisha Krishnan has seemingly responded to the chatter around her attendance at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony in Chennai. The TVK chief became the new CM of Tamil Nadu as Trisha Krishnan grew emotional. She is rumoured to be in a relationship with Vijay, who is married to Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Trisha Krishnan drops cryptic post on love Krishan's presence at the political ceremony left netizens with mixed views. While some defended her invite, a major section of people slammed her for grabbing the limelight. In fact, Krishnan was almost mobbed by media and fans while leaving the venue, as seen in viral videos from the event.

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Amid this, Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram and dropped pictures from the highly anticipated day. She posted pictures of herself as she opted for a teal-coloured saree with an ivory-shaded blouse with floral details. She looked beautiful as ever as she finished off her look with a hair bun and humble gajra.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Trisha Krishnan post "Love is always louder" amid Vijay's oath-taking ceremony? ⌵ Trisha Krishnan posted "Love is always louder" on Instagram following her attendance at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony. This cryptic message is believed by fans to be a response to the online chatter and criticism she faced regarding her presence at the political event. 2 What is the relationship speculation between Trisha Krishnan and Vijay? ⌵ Trisha Krishnan and Vijay, a popular on-screen pair in the Tamil film industry, have been subject to relationship rumors for a long time. These speculations intensified after Vijay's wife filed for divorce, citing infidelity and alleging an extramarital affair with an actress. 3 Why did Trisha Krishnan appear emotional at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony? ⌵ Trisha Krishnan was seen getting emotional and shedding tears during Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as the new CM of Tamil Nadu. This moment, captured in viral videos, has been interpreted by some as a sign of genuine emotion for Vijay's political success. 4 Who attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony besides Trisha Krishnan? ⌵ While Trisha Krishnan attended Vijay's oath-taking ceremony and was seen interacting with his mother, Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children were notably absent. Vijay's parents and sister were present at the event. 5 What controversy arose regarding the songs played at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony? ⌵ A controversy erupted because the Tamil state song, 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu,' was sung third, after 'Vande Mataram' and the national anthem. This sequence deviated from the traditional protocol of singing the Tamil invocation first, leading to criticism from various political parties.

Alongside her traditional look pictures, the actress also seemingly sent out a broader message, as believed by eagle-eyed fans. Trisha Krishnan wrote in the caption: “The love is always louder”.

See post here:

Internet reacts Her words have raised eyebrows on the internet.

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“Love is always louder ahm (face palm emoji) Kalla kadhal panitu post ah pathiya idhuku…Thuuuu. Iva adutha Jayalalithaa aagalamnu kanavu kandutu iruka. Jayalalithaa ammavoda mayiruku kooda iva varamata (Did you see this post after having an illicit affair… disgusting. She’s dreaming of becoming the next J. Jayalalithaa. She can’t even match a strand of Amma’s hair),” said someone on X, formerly Twitter.

Added another, “So annoyed at Vijay for basically okaying the hard launch like this is rly so messy?? She's out there saying love is loud idk what all (crying emojis) is he never going to publicly say hes divorced? (sic).”

“Ppl celebrating Trisha over Sangeetha teaches me something as a woman. There's no necessity in marrying early and having kids with a man you love. All that matters is being beautiful and having the money to afford cosmetical procedures after you get old,” posted one more.

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Also Read | Trisha struggles to hide tears as Vijay becomes CM, sparks rumours again

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are one of the most popular film pairs in Tamil film industry. Both starred in several films including Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008).

After more than a decade, Krishan and Vijay reunited onscreen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo (2023). A year later, Krishnan also starred in a special number, Matta in Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT, starring Vijay.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were spotted together in 2024 as they were on their way to Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa. Later, Krishnan's birthday posts for Vijay fuelled their relationship speculations.

However, the rumours grew stronger with time, especially after Vijay's wife filed for divorce.

The actor-turned-politician's wife filed for divorce, citing infidelity. She also alleged that he was involved with an actress romantically.

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For the unversed, Vijay married Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999. They two children – son Jason, Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha.