Trisha meets Vijay’s mother at oath ceremony, ex-wife, children skip the event amid rumors

Actor Trisha Krishnan’s presence at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday has triggered widespread discussion online, with social media users focusing on her interactions with his family members amid renewed speculation over the actor-turned-politician’s personal life.

Trisha’s presence at Vijay oath event draws scrutiny over family absence The ceremony, held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marked a major political milestone as Vijay was formally sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister following his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s sweeping electoral victory. The event drew several prominent figures from the Tamil film industry, political leaders and members of Vijay’s extended family.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Trisha attend CM Vijay's oath ceremony? ⌵ Trisha Krishnan attended CM Vijay's oath-taking ceremony, which triggered widespread discussion online. She was seen greeting Vijay's mother and exchanging interactions with family members. 2 Who was absent from CM Vijay's oath ceremony? ⌵ Vijay's former wife, Sangeetha, and their two children were notably absent from the oath-taking ceremony. Their absence, coupled with Trisha's presence, fueled online speculation. 3 What controversy arose regarding the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu at the ceremony? ⌵ The CPI and DMK expressed outrage because the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung third, after Vande Mataram and the National Anthem. Conventionally, it is sung first at Tamil Nadu government events. 4 What did MK Stalin say about CM Vijay's remarks on Tamil Nadu's financial condition? ⌵ MK Stalin objected to CM Vijay's comments about the state's debt, advising him not to deceive people. He stated that the debt level was within permitted limits and urged Vijay to focus on fulfilling election promises. 5 What did CM Vijay state about the state's financial condition? ⌵ CM Vijay stated that the DMK government left a debt of ₹10 lakh crore and had emptied the treasury. He vowed to publish a white paper detailing Tamil Nadu's financial position and promised a new era of secularism and social justice.

Among those in attendance was Trisha, whose arrival quickly attracted attention after footage emerged showing her greeting Vijay’s mother and exchanging a brief interaction with family members before the official proceedings began. Clips from the venue circulated widely across social media platforms within hours, prompting extensive public commentary.

The discussion gained further traction as many online users noted the absence of Vijay’s former wife Sangeetha and their two children from the high-profile event. Their absence, combined with Trisha’s presence, led to a wave of online speculation, much of it centred on unverified rumours that have circulated for months regarding Vijay and Trisha.

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Several reactions shared online reflected the intense scrutiny surrounding the event.

One user wrote, “Trisha got emotional when honourable CM Vijay spoke (sic)”.

Another commented: “Look at Trisha Krishnan’s excitement when she hugs Vijay’s wife and mother during his oath ceremony. Trisha looked very excited for Thalapathy Vijay’s oath ceremony (sic).”

Other reactions were sharply critical.

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One post read: “Imagine being 51 years old ...your own son daughter didn't come for the peak moment of your life Still sticking with your affair with women.. keeping her front than his wife who stood for 25 years. Never seen such a low life creature @TVKVijayHQ (sic)”

Another user posted: “Trisha at Tamil Nadu CM vijay oath ceremony they are not hiding anymore 😭 (sic)”

Some social media users raised broader concerns over the nature of online discourse around the issue.

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“The scariest part of the Vijay-Trisha memes and jokes is that they are effectively normalizing extramarital affairs and cheating on one's wife (sic),” one reaction stated.

Another wrote: “I really dont wanna hate Trisha but then i remember those exact words from Sangeetha’s legal notice where shed mentioned how tormenting it was for her to watch the actress continuously post nonsense through her social media (sic).”

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship, and there has been no official statement from either side regarding the online discussion following the ceremony.

The oath-taking itself marked a historic moment in Tamil Nadu politics, with Vijay becoming the first political leader outside the state’s traditional Dravidian power blocs to assume office in decades. He took the oath of office alongside members of his newly formed cabinet before a packed audience of political supporters and invited guests.

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