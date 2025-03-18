Troll takes dig on Shikhar Pahariya’s caste; Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend fires back with dignity

Shikhar Pahariya, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend, has responded strongly to a troll who targeted him with a caste-based comment on social media.

The incident occurred after Shikhar shared pictures from his Diwali celebrations, including moments with his pet and Janhvi Kapoor. A user commented, “Lekin tu toh Dalit hai” (“But you’re a Dalit”), attempting to mock him based on caste.

Shikhar didn’t ignore the remark and shared a screenshot of the comment on his Instagram Story, calling it “pathetic” and criticising the user for having a backward mindset in 2025.

"It's honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity, concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect,” Shikhar wrote.

“India's strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because right now, the only thing truly 'untouchable' here is your level of thinking,” he added.

Shikhar Pahariya’s reply to the troll who mocked him over caste

In his original Diwali post, Shikhar wrote a heartfelt message wishing everyone light, prosperity and righteousness.

“Blessed are those who have the ability to help, uplift and protect those who need it. May we recognise this blessing and live with gratitude,” he wrote.

Many social media users went back to the Diwali post to address the troll who posted the racist comment.

“Let me teach you some humanity, you and your third-class mentality…Shameless girl, didn’t your parents teach you any ethics? Let me teach you some, you filthy-minded person,” wrote one user.

Shikhar Pahariya on Janhvi Kapoor Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. His mother is Smruti Sanjay Pahariya. His brother is actor Veer Pahariya.

On Women’s Day 2025, Shikhar wrote a tribute to the woman of his life. For Janhvi, he wrote, “A woman who defies every expectation, whose fire refuses to dim. I learnt to be unshaken. In a world that constantly tries to mould women and tell them who they should be, she carries a rare determination, the kind that doesn't break under scrutiny, doesn't bow to pressure.”

“She loves fiercely, dreams boldly, and proves, every single day, that resilience isn't about surviving-it's about thriving,” he added.