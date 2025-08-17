Subscribe

Troll tells SRK to 'retire,' superstar fires back with hilarious 'tere sawaalon ka...' response

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he is called the 'King of Wit' when he shut down a troll during his recent #AskSRK session on social media.

ANI
Published17 Aug 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Troll tells SRK to 'retire,' superstar fires back with hilarious 'tere sawaalon ka...' response
Troll tells SRK to 'retire,' superstar fires back with hilarious 'tere sawaalon ka...' response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he is called the 'King of Wit' when he shut down a troll during his recent #AskSRK session on social media.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the 59-year-old actor, who is preparing for Siddharth Anand's upcoming film 'King,' surprised his fans by interacting with them online after a long time. As always, the session was full of fun questions, heartfelt messages, and, of course, a few trolls trying their luck.

During the session, one user attempted to taunt the actor about his age, asking him to "retire" and give space to younger actors.

"Bhai, ab umar ho gayi, retirement le lo aur dusre bachche logon ko aage aane do. #AskSRK" (Brother, you've grown old now, consider retiring so that the new kids can move forward), the user tweeted.

SRK, known for handling such moments with humour and class, gave a befitting reply that went viral in no time.

Advertisement

He responded, "Bhai, tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye... Phir kuch acchha sa puchna! Tab tak, temporary retirement mein reh please."

The witty comeback had fans cheering for their favourite star. Many praised him for his sense of humour, while others shared that Shah Rukh will "never retire from their hearts."

One fan wrote, "There is no full stop in success, and there won't be. Work until you breathe." Another called him "the undisputed king" for handling criticism with such grace.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the shooting of 'King' has been paused due to SRK's shoulder injury. (ANI)

 
RetirementShah Rukh Khan
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentTroll tells SRK to 'retire,' superstar fires back with hilarious 'tere sawaalon ka...' response
Read Next Story