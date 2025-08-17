Troll tells SRK to 'retire,' superstar fires back with hilarious 'tere sawaalon ka...' response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he is called the 'King of Wit' when he shut down a troll during his recent #AskSRK session on social media.

On Saturday, the 59-year-old actor, who is preparing for Siddharth Anand's upcoming film 'King,' surprised his fans by interacting with them online after a long time. As always, the session was full of fun questions, heartfelt messages, and, of course, a few trolls trying their luck.

During the session, one user attempted to taunt the actor about his age, asking him to "retire" and give space to younger actors.

"Bhai, ab umar ho gayi, retirement le lo aur dusre bachche logon ko aage aane do. #AskSRK" (Brother, you've grown old now, consider retiring so that the new kids can move forward), the user tweeted.

SRK, known for handling such moments with humour and class, gave a befitting reply that went viral in no time.

He responded, "Bhai, tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye... Phir kuch acchha sa puchna! Tab tak, temporary retirement mein reh please."

The witty comeback had fans cheering for their favourite star. Many praised him for his sense of humour, while others shared that Shah Rukh will "never retire from their hearts."

One fan wrote, "There is no full stop in success, and there won't be. Work until you breathe." Another called him "the undisputed king" for handling criticism with such grace.