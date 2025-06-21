Trouble at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat? Superstar's manager reacts to illegal construction reports after BMC's inspection

Reports about alleged illegal construction work at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow Mannat are doing rounds on the internet. The Bollywood superstar is currently living in a Pali Hill apartment with his family as renovation work is going on at Mannat. Recently an activist complained about illegal construction work at Mannat, following which a team of BMC and forest department officials visited the site.

Illegal construction at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat? Amid this, a report by Times of India suggested that the authorities reached the rise to check for alleged violations.

Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure, consisting of a heritage bungalow and a multi-storey annex.

Reportedly, the team of officials arrived for inspection and met Shah Rukh Khan's staff. It is said that they assured the authorities that all necessary renovation permits and supporting documents would be submitted.

Amid this, Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani reacted to the claims of illegal activities at the site. She told TOI, "There are no complaints. All work is going on as per guidelines."

On the other hand, a forest department official shared with the news outlet, "A team did carry out a site inspection as we received a complaint about renovation permissions. A report will be prepared based on the findings and submitted soon."

In fact, it is claimed that BMC authorities who reached Mannat were just to support the forest officers.

Mannat renovation sparks controversy The controversy began when social activist Santosh Daundkar accused Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra authority over clearances for renovations in Mannat, as per Bar & Bench.

Santosh appealed to the NGT against Shah Rukh and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), alleging violations in securing the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

He also claimed that the actor committed fraud by merging twelve 1-BHK flats meant for mass housing into one home for a single family.