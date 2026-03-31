Trouble for Vijay ahead of Tamil Nadu polls? Case filed against TVK Chief for violating MCC rules

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay has reportedly landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against Vijay Thalapathy and 5,000 other party members for allegedly violating Election Commission (EC) norms during his campaign ahead of polls in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay booked for allegedly violating election rules As per news agency ANI, Vijay has been accused of using 30 loudspeakers, blocking the path of an ambulance, gathering more than 5,000 people, and more, leading to traffic disruption.

Vijay has been booked under five sections, including causing public nuisance, obstructing a public pathway, and knowingly participating in an unlawful assembly as per the Peravallur Police in Chennai.

Flying Squad Officer Kumar has lodged the case, claiming more than 5,000 people were gathered during Vijay's campaign.

Ramesh Bala took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Case Registered Against @TVKVijayHQ.

“A case has been registered against TVK leader Vijay for allegedly violating election code of conduct rules. During his campaign, he is accused of blocking an ambulance route. Based on this and other violations, Peravallur Police in Chennai have filed a case under 5 sections. The case was registered following a complaint from an election officer, stating that more than 5,000 members of the public were gathered during the campaign.”

According to a report by News18, video recordings of the campaign were also submitted as evidence in the complaint.

Vijay is yet to react to the allegations.

MK Stalin files nomination On Monday, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President MK Stalin filed his nomination from the Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, where he contested polls in the 2011, 2016 and 2021 elections.

Soon after filing his papers, Stalin told ANI, “Our victory will be very bright. Compared to the last three times, this time I'm witnessing a huge support. This is the United Progressive Alliance. Tamil Nadu is fighting against Delhi. This time the victory is going to be very big.”

Vijay tells people ahead of polls Earlier, Vijay filed his nomination from the Perambur and Trichy East constituencies. After filing his papers, Vijay addressed the public, saying, “We have to save Tamil Nadu. Who is responsible for this plight? The evil force DMK is the reason for this situation, Stalin sir is the reason.”

“I have endured all the pain and came (joined politics) only for you. I will never lie, never deceive you.”

TVK manifesto Vijay also unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls and promised “anti-drug protection zones" in all schools and colleges across the state.

"Our primary goal is to create a drug-free Tamil Nadu," he said.

He further announced a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders.

Vijay also hit headlines after declaring his assets worth ₹603.20 crore. It included luxury cars like BMWs and a Toyota Lexus, as well as bank deposits of more than ₹213 crore in various accounts. While his movable assets were valued at ₹404.58 crore, the immovable assets, including agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai, were valued at ₹198.62 crore, as per the affidavit submitted to the Returning Officer.