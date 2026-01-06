Trouble for Vijay's Jana Nayagan ahead of release amid censor row, High Court asks CBFC to submit copy of complaint

The Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to January 7 on a plea filed by the makers of Vijay’s film ‘Jana Nayagan’, seeking directions to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate so the film can be released on January 9.

High Court asks CBFC to submit complaint as ‘Jana Nayagan’ censor row continues When the case was heard, Justice P T Asha asked the CBFC to submit a copy of the complaint which claimed the film “hurts religious sentiments.” The filmmakers told the court that although the film was initially recommended for a U/A certificate, it was later sent for review.

Directed by H Vinoth, ‘Jana Nayagan’ stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The producers have announced a theatrical release on January 9, during the Pongal festival. However, the censor certificate has not yet been issued. The film was submitted for certification on December 18.

On December 19, the examining committee reportedly asked for certain scenes to be removed and some dialogues to be muted. The producers said they made the required changes and resubmitted the film, but the certificate is still pending.

With only days left before release, the production house, K V N Productions, approached the High Court. Their lawyers said the film, made at a cost of about ₹500 crore, was later recommended for a U/A certificate. However, it was again referred to the Revising Committee following a complaint.

They argued that since the film is not yet public, it is unclear how such a complaint was made, and requested the court to direct the CBFC to grant the certificate so the film can be released in three languages.

Appearing for the CBFC, Additional Solicitor General A R L Sundaresan said the Revising Committee has the authority to act on complaints and that the board cannot be forced to issue a certificate within a fixed time.

After hearing both sides, the judge directed the CBFC to submit the complaint by Wednesday. The judge also asked why the release could not be postponed by a day. The producers replied that the date has already been announced and any change would cause heavy losses. The matter was then adjourned to January 7.

