True Beauty K-drama: Where to stream the hit coming-of-age romance this December 2025

True Beauty remains one of the most talked-about coming-of-age K-dramas, even years after its release. The series follows Lim Ju-kyung, a high-school student whose life is shaped by bullying and harsh beauty standards. Her struggle to fit in sets the stage for a story that blends romance, humour, and emotional growth.

True Beauty plot The plot takes a dramatic turn when Ju-kyung, overwhelmed by her treatment at school, considers ending her life. She is stopped by a stranger who urges her to rethink her decision. Soon after, her family relocates, giving her a chance to start over at a new school. This fresh beginning comes with a twist. Ju-kyung reinvents herself using makeup skills she has taught herself, hiding her insecurities behind a carefully crafted appearance.

At her new school, Ju-kyung finds herself caught in an emotional love triangle. One of the boys involved turns out to be the same person who once saved her life, adding emotional weight to their connection. As relationships deepen, the show explores themes of self-worth, identity, friendship, and the pressure to meet unrealistic beauty ideals.

According to IMDb, True Beauty, originally titled Yeoshingangrim, premiered on December 8, 2020. The series ran for one season with 16 episodes and holds a rating of 7.9 out of 10. It is based on the popular South Korean webtoon by Kim Na-young, also known as Yaongyi.

Mun Ka-young stars as Lim Ju-kyung, while Cha Eun-woo plays Lee Su-ho. Hwang In-youp appears as the second male lead, with strong supporting performances from Park You-na and Kang Min-ah.

How to watch True Beauty True Beauty is available to stream on Netflix with a subscription. The show is in Korean and includes English subtitles. Each episode runs for about 70 minutes and is set in Seoul. Fans of teen romance and coming-of-age stories may find it an easy and engaging watch.

FAQs Which city is True Beauty set in? The drama is set in the city of Seoul.