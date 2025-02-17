Great news for fans of True Detective! Following the success of the gripping fourth season, HBO's award winning show has announced that a fifth season is on the way, several media outlets reported.

The confirmation came after Francesca Orsi, the network’s Head of Drama Series and Film while speaking to Deadline at The White Lotus Season 3 premiere. During the premier, she revealed that the next season of the crime drama will be based in New York. “It’s set in New York, in Jamaica Bay,” Orsi told Deadline on February 12.

She further added, “Issa (the writer and showrunner) has a lot to say, not unlike she did with Night Country. It’s a different milieu but just as powerful.”

When will True Detective Season 5 release? According to several reports, the production of the crrime drama series is set to start in few month, with the casting yet to be finalised. While speaking to Deadline, Orsi revealed that the True Detective Season 5 will be released in 2027.

Earlier in December last year, True Detective creator Issa López too had shared some details about the new season. While speaking to The New York Post, she had mentioned that while the new season will feature a fresh story and new characters, there will be significant connections "between everything that happens in Ennis, Alaska, and the characters in Ennis, Alaska, and what happens in the new season,” as quoted by New York Post.

A quick recap of True Detective: Night Country Season 4 The fourth season was called True Detective: Night Country which featured actors Jodie Foster and Kali Reis who played the charatcer of Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro. The plot revolved around their investigation into the murder of a young woman named Annie, who worked at a scientific research facility. If you missed the fourth season, you can catch up on all the episodes by streaming them on JioHotstar.