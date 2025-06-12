Trump met with cheers, boos at Kennedy Center as he attends Les Miserables

*

Trump says donors raised $10 million for Kennedy Center

*

Ticket sales drop, some shows cancel after conservative takeover

*

Crowd includes donors and general public

By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was greeted with a high-volume mix of boos and cheers on Wednesday as he took his seat for his first production at the Kennedy Center, the performing arts facility he has subjected to a conservative takeover.

The mixed reception for Trump and his wife Melania as they arrived in the presidential box before a performance of "Les Miserables" reflected the heightened emotions that have been unleashed by his overhaul of the cultural center.

Trump has pushed out its former chairman, fired its longtime president and pledged to overhaul an institution that he criticized as too liberal.

Ticket sales have fallen since. There were many empty seats in the 2,300-capacity theater shortly before the show started, even though the event was sold out.

Trump's first appearance was meant to boost fundraising for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and he said donors raised over $10 million.

"We're going to make it incredible. We have all the funding. We raised a lot tonight, and we'll put in a lot of money to bring it back to the highest level," a tuxedo-clad Trump told reporters after other administration officials arrived on the red carpet.

Still, overall year-on-year subscription revenue was down 36% to $2.8 million as of early June for next season, which begins in the autumn, according to one person briefed on the data. Theater subscriptions, normally a major revenue driver for the center, were down 82%.

A Kennedy Center official said the comparisons reflected in those subscription sales were not accurate because the center had launched its subscription renewal campaign later in 2025 than 2024.

"Our renewal campaign is just kicking off," Kim Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement. Cooper also noted the center had launched a new subscription option that allowed customers to "mix and match" genres and said more announcements of shows were coming.

The Kennedy Center depends on revenue from tickets and subscriptions as well as donations to operate. Ticket sales for "Les Miserables" have been robust, according to another Kennedy Center official.

Donors who pay $100,000 to $2 million got to attend a reception before the show, receive a photo with the president and be seated in good locations in the theater.

"We've raised a little more than $10 million for tonight, which is pretty remarkable, and it's an organization that needs the money right now," said Ric Grenell, a close Trump ally and former ambassador to Germany who now heads the Kennedy Center.

Under his leadership, the center has sought to add more conservative-leaning programming, including a show that Grenell has described as a celebration of the birth of Christ.

Trump said he particularly enjoyed "Les Miserables," a musical about citizens rising up against their government.

"I've seen it many times, it's one of my favorites," he said.

Trump's appearance comes just days after he sent U.S. Marines and the National Guard to quell protests against his administration's immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Along with the first lady, Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr also attended.

Vance was likewise met with boos when he attended a Kennedy Center show with his wife earlier this year.

Trump has zeroed in on drag shows to argue that the Kennedy Center had lost its way before he took office. But multiple upcoming musicals on the Kennedy Center's agenda include characters dressed in drag, such as "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Chicago."