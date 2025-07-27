‘Try to copy Ekta Kapoor’: Shweta Tiwari recalls behind-the-scenes struggles of shooting Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Shweta Tiwari, who worked with daily soap producer Ekta Kapoor, recently opened up about work culture during the filming of the popular drama series. Narrating her experience about extended work shifts and tight schedules during early days in Indian television, she admired Ekta Kapoor's passion and tried to copy her many times.

Elaborating on Ekta Kapoor's devotion to her work in a podcast with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, Shweta Tiwari said, “The way she used to explain the story, one would get goosebumps. Whenever she used to say the lines, I felt she was performing better than I. So many times, I used to try to copy Ekta Kapoor's way of delivering lines. Her passion was something.”

Extended work shifts stretched 72 hours Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress, who played the role of Prerna Sharma, made a big revelation about her work hours and said that she shot nonstop for 72 hours straight without a break. Giving a glimpse of the hustle in the small screen industry, Shweta said, "After working a 30-day schedule, I used to get payment for 45 days, and that is because my first shift used to be from 7 in the morning to 7 in the evening, and the second shift was from 7 in the evening to 2 am in the morning.”

Inspired by Ekta’s unmatched energy and determination, Shweta Tiwari said, “Ekta soti hi nahi thi (she never used to sleep), she had 22 shows running at one time. People used to ask me, 'Aren't you tired and I would say, but Ekta is working too'.”

She further shed light upon the work culture during the golden era of Indian TV and claimed that Ekta as a producer was dedicated and spontaneously attended to all queries about scenes at any hour of the day. "Whenever I used to call Ekta, she would pick up the call in one ring. She used to explain the whole scene in detail,” Shweta added.

All about Kasautii Zindagii Kay One of Indian television’s most iconic and popular daily soaps — Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired from 2001 to 2008 on Star Plus. Created by Ekta Kapoor, it was produced under the banner Balaji Telefilms.