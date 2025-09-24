‘Trying to look like someone...’: Alia Bhatt's Milan Fashion Week outfit under fire, sparks debate online

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt seemed a little out of her element at the Milan Fashion Week, and the netizens couldn't help but notice the “lack of originality” in her Gucci black ensemble.

Alia Bhatt's Milan Fashion Week look In her latest Instagram post, Alia Bhatt posted a series of pictures and videos from Milan fashion week and shared that she was wearing La Famiglia, a piece from fashion designer Demna's “special collection”for The Tiger premiere.

“In @demna’s special collection, La Famiglia for The Tiger premiere,” she wrote.

Alia wore a black, oversized fur coat with full sleeves and a calf-length. The wrap-style coat was tied at the waist with a gold Gucci chain.

The front slit of the coat revealed her black Gucci monogram sheer stockings. Underneath, Alia paired the look with a satin mini dress with a plunging neckline, lace accents and a fitted silhouette.

Here's what netizens said: Netizens were very disappointed by Alia Bhatt's Milan Fashion Week look, sparking a heated debate online. Several social media users accused her of trying to copy the style of other celebrities, especially that of Deepika Padukone.

“…She has consistently underdelivered on the global stage. That’s because there is no originality in her style. It’s always borrowed from someone else,” a user said.

“She's always giving imposter syndrome vibes, like she can't believe she made it and is mildly worried that someone is going to call her out on it. The other ladies of her generation bring their own vibes to the event and seem to own their success,” another added.

Another user said, “She is trying to look like someone she is not.”

A netizen said, “Alia has the potential to inspire small-statured girls if she carried herself with pride, instead of attempting to look taller or copy others.” “She has a major complex. She should own it like Rani (Mukerji) does,” added another.

“Mix of Jon Snow and Deepika,” a user joked.“I think she got that complex from Deepika,” commented one user.

“Is she cosplaying Deepika? Jokes apart, I have never seen someone as auraless as her,” another chimed in. “She’s trying to be Deepika so hard,” said a user.

Several users also claimed that Alia's stylist hates her.

“She is drowning in the outfit and her makeup artist hates her. Whoever is styling her isn't doing a good job at all. And styling has got nothing to do with height. Just look at Selena, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter,” a user highlighted.