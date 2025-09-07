T-Series announces new Bhushan Kumar movie ‘T174'; Internet makes guesses, ‘Rajnikanth sir’s 174th film’

T-Series, one of the leading film production company in India and largest music record label in India, made a big announcement on Saturday, September 6. Exciting cinephiles about its new ‘T174’ movie. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, the movie is slated for theatrical release next year on February 20.

T-Series in a post on Instagram stated, “For those who believe in the power of real cinema… this one’s for you! 🎬#TSeries Production No. ‘T174’ arrives on 20th February, 2026. ✨#BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @shivchanana @neerajkalyan24 @tseries.official @tseriesfilms.”

Social media reaction Curious social media users are speculating about the lead actors, cast and plot. From Jailer 2, Adipurush 2 to Aashiqui 3, netizens made big guesses and reacted strongly as details remain under wraps.

A user wrote, “Is that Thalaivar 174?”

Another user remarked, “It's karthik sreleela project which is still had no name.”

A third user stated, “Actress- Divya khoshla???”

A fourth comment read, “Karthik aryan and srileela movie.(sic)”

A fifth user asked, “Is it Gulshan Kumar biopic with #AamirKhan ?”

A fifth user said, "Rajnikanth sir’s 174th film…Thalaivar 174 = T174. I wish Bhushan Kumar brings his dear friend Sandeep Vanga Reddy on board for this!"

A sixth user commented, “Looks like biography of Amitabh Bachchan based on his tweets.”

A seventh user wrote, “Ayushman x sara upcoming movie”

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, “TSERIES ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE OF T174... #TSeries is set to present a gripping drama… While the details of the film [#T174] remain under wraps, the release date has been officially locked: 20 Feb 2026.Produced by #BhushanKumar and #KrishanKumar.”

Metro In Dino, released this year on July 4, was T-Series' last movie produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipin Agnihotri and Anurag Basu. The spiritual sequel to Basu’s 2007 anthology film Life in a Metro featured an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.