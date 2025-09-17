TSITP season 3 episode 11: What happens in the finale episode? Is there Season 4? Spoiler alert

The finale episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 was released on Wednesday, September 17, in India. The finale of the popular Amazon Prime Video web series was released for US viewers at 12 AM PT (3 AM ET).

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on books written by Jenny Han. Each season is based on one of the books in the Summer trilogy. Season 1 is based on The Summer I Turned Pretty (2009). Season 2 is based on It's Not Summer Without You (2010). The final season is based on We'll Always Have Summer (2011).

TSITP season 3 begins with Conrad (Christopher Briney) visiting Paris, where Belly (Lola Tung) is living and dating a new man named Benito. They spend a day exploring the city. Belly realises her feelings for Conrad have not gone away.

Later, after an emotional evening, she pushes him away again. Conrad gets heartbroken and is ready to leave. At the last moment, Belly understands her mistake and runs to the train station to stop him.

Belly confesses her love, showing him the infinity necklace he once gave her. She tells him she chooses him. Belly and Conrad finally end up together, closing the love triangle storyline much like the original books. Episode 11.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ends with a happy scene as Belly and Conrad return together to the Cousins Beach house.

What happens to Jeremiah? Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) moves on from Belly and starts building his career as a chef in the US. He shares a kiss with his friend Denise, hinting at new love. At the same time, he makes peace with his brother, Conrad, at their mother's grave.

Meanwhile, Steven and Taylor overcome miscommunication and choose to face challenges together. Taylor agrees to move to California.

Will there be TSITP Season 4? Some fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty hope for a spin-off. They are excited for a prequel. However, there are no confirmed plans yet.

Han, also the showrunner of the web series, is often asked about it. She has not said “no” yet. But, she insists it must come from genuine excitement since showrunning demands full commitment.