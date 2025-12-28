‘Tu Meri Main Tera…' Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan film dips on first Sunday, mints this much

Released over the Christmas holiday with expectations of a steady festive run, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has struggled to convert its wide release into sustained momentum. Despite the presence of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday and the backing of Dharma Productions, the film’s theatrical journey so far has been marked by fluctuating footfalls and largely unfavourable audience chatter.

Tu Meri Main Tera Day 4 Box Office Collection On Day 4 (Sunday), the film collected ₹3.98 crore, according to early estimates till 7 pm reported by Sacnilk. This took its total four-day India net collection to ₹22.48 crore.

The film opened on Thursday with ₹7.75 crore, followed by a steep drop on Friday at ₹5.25 crore (down 32.26 per cent). Saturday saw a marginal recovery with ₹5.5 crore, before Sunday again failed to deliver a decisive jump.

Occupancy figures reflected this uneven trend. Morning shows were weak at 8.44 per cent, improving to 27.82 per cent in the afternoon. Evening shows peaked at 39.03 per cent, offering some respite but falling short of what is typically expected from a Christmas Sunday.

Audience reaction to the film Audience reactions online have been blunt and dismissive.

One comment read, “Tu bhi matt dekh Main bhi nahin dekhoonga Main bhi nahin dekhoonga Tu bhi matt dekh (sic),” while another said, “All I want for Christmas is a refund for TU MERI MAIN TERA MAIN TERA TU MERI (sic).”

A third reaction criticised the title itself, calling it “wokeism” and adding, “This People are mentally sick (sic).”

They wrote, “Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri title itself has wokeism lmao. Starts with Tu meri, to balance, it then starts with mai tera (Mai bhi tera) and then ends again with tu meri. This People are mentally sick (sic).”

About ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is written by Karan Shrikant Sharma and directed by Sameer Vidwans, marking their collaboration on a mainstream romantic drama backed by major studio support.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, signalling an attempt to blend traditional Bollywood romance with contemporary themes.

Headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film places its narrative focus on modern relationships, commitment and emotional imbalance, while relying on glossy visuals and polished production design to elevate its storytelling.

Veteran actors Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania appear in supporting roles, adding generational contrast and familiarity to the ensemble. Released theatrically on 25 December 2025 to coincide with the Christmas holiday, the film opened to mixed critical reception, with reviewers largely appreciating its cinematography, music and overall production values, but expressing reservations about its writing, pacing, direction and the lead performances.