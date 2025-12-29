'Tu Meri Main Tera…' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan film records big drop after weekend, mints this much

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ has recorded a noticeable slowdown at the box office on its fifth day.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 5 Box Office Collection According to the early estimates, the film has collected a modest ₹0.95 crore by Monday afternoon. The romantic drama, headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, now stands at a total domestic net collection of approximately ₹24.45 crore after five days in cinemas.

The film opened in theatres on 25 December 2025, coinciding with the Christmas holiday, which initially worked in its favour. Day 1 saw a respectable opening of ₹7.75 crore, driven largely by festive footfalls and strong pre-release visibility.

However, collections dropped sharply on Friday to ₹5.25 crore, marking a decline of over 32 per cent. While Saturday brought a marginal recovery with ₹5.5 crore, the momentum failed to sustain through Sunday, which closed at ₹5 crore.

The sharpest fall came on Day 5, the first working Monday after the holiday weekend. According to early figures reported by Sacnilk as of 4 pm, the film added less than ₹1 crore to its tally, highlighting the challenges it faces in maintaining weekday occupancy. Trade analysts suggest that mixed word of mouth and lukewarm critical reception have begun to impact repeat viewership, particularly in urban multiplexes.

More about the film Directed by Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, the film is backed by a high-profile production team including Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora. It has been produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, both known for mounting polished, star-driven romantic dramas.

Despite its box office fluctuations, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ has drawn praise for its cinematography and overall production values. Critics have acknowledged the film’s visual appeal and slick presentation, but reviews have largely been mixed, with criticism directed at the story, screenplay, direction and lead performances. This divided response appears to be reflected in its uneven box office trend.

The supporting cast, which includes Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania, has been cited as one of the film’s stronger aspects, offering moments of familiarity and warmth. However, the central romantic narrative between Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday has not resonated as strongly as anticipated, especially given the scale of the release and the festive timing.

