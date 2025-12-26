Tu Meri Main Tera Box Office Day 1: Kartik-Ananya's movie sees average Christmas opening amid Dhurandhar storm

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 1: The Karan Johar-backed romantic-comedy movie, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, witnessed an average opening at the box office on Thursday despite being a festive release.

The movie clashed with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which has dominated the Indian cinema, maintaining a strong hold on the box office since its release. Other notable box office competitor for the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer was Avatar: Fire and Ash.

With a mix of very poor and considerably positive reviews from viewers and critics, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earned only ₹7.25 crore on its Christmas opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its gross collection stood at ₹9 crore.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1: Occupancy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had an overall 34.56% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 18.18%

Afternoon Shows: 38.48%

Evening Shows: 41.36%

Night Shows: 40.23%

The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer had maximum screening in Delhi NCR (529), followed by Mumbai (407), Ahmedabad (291), Pune (190), Surat (175), and Hyderabad (152). Chennai and Bhopal had the fewest number of shows of Tu Meri Main Tera at 36 and 38, respectively.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri vs Dhurandhar On Day 21 in the theatres, Dhurandhar recorded a strong occupancy of 46.50% on December 25, outperforming Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which was just opening on Christmas.

In terms of box office collection, Dhurandhar emerged as the obvious winner among the two movies, with a net collection of ₹26 crore on December 25, as per day-to-day comparisons.

If the opening day earnings of the two movies are compared, Ranveer Singh's movie had opened at a whopping ₹28 crore on December 5.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around Ray and Rumi, who meet during a holiday and fall in love despite being complete opposites. However, reality hits them as they return home.

The story explores the complexities of modern commitment and questions several societal beliefs.

Kartik Aaryan is playing Ray Mehra, while Ananya Panday has been cast as Rumi, Mehra’s love interest in the movie. While Jackie Shroff is Rumi's father, Neena Gupta has played the role of Ray's mother in the movie.