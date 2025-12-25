Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday film gets strong Christmas start

The romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, has opened on a promising note at the box office. The film recorded healthy footfalls during its morning shows on Day 1, signalling solid audience interest despite stiff competition from big-ticket releases.

As per early data from trade tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded a morning occupancy of 18.18% and an afternoon occupancy of 38.48% on its opening day. These figures are considered encouraging, especially as the film is sharing screens with Dhurandhar, one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Trade analysts say the trend points to positive word-of-mouth for a genre that typically depends on festive and family-driven footfalls. So far, the film has earned ₹3.56 crore, with final Day 1 figures expected to be revised once evening and night show data comes in.

The Christmas holiday appears to be working in the film’s favour, with expectations of higher occupancy during evening and night shows. Compared to Kesari Chapter 2, which opened with a morning occupancy of 12.67%, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has posted a significantly stronger start, making it Ananya Panday’s better opening of the year so far.

Among top morning openers of 2025 Backed by Dharma Productions, the film has emerged as the fifth-highest Bollywood opener of 2025 in terms of morning occupancy on Day 1. It has managed to outperform several notable releases this year, including Sitaare Zameen Par, Tere Ishk Mein and War 2.

In another positive sign for the film, the Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday starrer managed to edge past Dhurandhar, which had recorded a morning occupancy of 15.49% on its opening day. The performance is significant given Dhurandhar’s scale and strong hold at the box office. Benefiting from the Christmas holiday, the romantic comedy appears to have emerged as a preferred choice for family audiences and younger viewers, with overall admissions reportedly hovering around 31.20% by the end of the day’s early shows. Trade watchers believe the festive window could further lift footfalls during the evening and night slots, which are traditionally stronger for the genre.

