'Tu Meri Main Tera…' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan film struggles to reach ₹30 crore milestone

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ continued to lose momentum at the domestic box office on its sixth day.

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Day 6 Box Office According to Sacnilk, the film's early estimates place Tuesday’s collections at approximately ₹0.98 crore. The romantic comedy, which opened in cinemas on 25 December, has now amassed a total of ₹26.23 crore in India, according to industry tracking figures.

The sharp midweek decline follows a steady slowdown after the opening weekend. On Day 4, which marked the film’s first Sunday, it earned ₹5 crore, reflecting a drop of 9.09 per cent from the previous day.

Advertisement

Collections fell more sharply on Monday, with Day 5 bringing in ₹1.75 crore, a decline of 65 per cent. Tuesday’s figures suggest that audience interest has continued to taper off, particularly during evening and night shows.

Occupancy data from theatres on Day 6 highlights the film’s struggles to retain footfall beyond daytime screenings. Morning shows recorded an average occupancy of 7.96 per cent, while afternoon shows fared slightly better at 21.73 per cent. Notably, evening and night shows registered negligible attendance, effectively reporting zero per cent occupancy across many circuits.

More about the film Directed by Sameer Vidwans and written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

Advertisement

The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, with Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania appearing in supporting parts.

The film’s theatrical release coincided with the Christmas holiday period and Tulsi Pujan Diwas, a window traditionally considered favourable for mainstream Hindi cinema. However, despite the festive timing and a wide release, the film has struggled to sustain its initial audience turnout.

Also Read | Karan Johar says Dhurandhar made him re-evaluate his craft as a filmmaker

Critical reception has played a role in shaping its box office trajectory. Reviews were largely mixed to negative, with critics acknowledging the film’s polished cinematography and high production values while expressing disappointment with its story, screenplay and direction.

Performances, including those of the lead actors, were also cited as a weak point by several reviewers, limiting the film’s word-of-mouth appeal.

Advertisement

Trade analysts note that romantic comedies in recent years have faced increasing pressure to perform strongly in their opening weekend, as weekday collections tend to fall rapidly without positive audience buzz. In the case of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, the steep drop from Sunday to Monday has left little room for recovery during the remainder of the theatrical run.

Advertisement

With new releases expected to enter cinemas in the coming days, the film is likely to face further competition for screens and show timings. Unless there is an unexpected surge over the upcoming weekend, its final box office tally is expected to remain modest relative to its scale and production backing.