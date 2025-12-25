Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: When and where to stream Kartik-Ananya film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release: The romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, arrived in cinemas on 25 December, coinciding with the Christmas holiday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film marks the second on-screen collaboration between the lead pair after Satyaprem Ki Katha.

While the festive release gave the film visibility, it opened amid stiff box office competition from Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate theatres weeks after its release. Early trade reports suggest Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had a modest start, with mixed responses from audiences and critics on its opening day.

Where will Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri stream? The makers have already confirmed that the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. Promotional material released ahead of the film’s debut revealed the streaming partner, though an official premiere date on OTT is yet to be announced.

According to industry buzz, the romantic comedy is expected to first become available as a rental title before eventually streaming free for Prime Video subscribers. However, both the platform and the producers are yet to make a formal announcement on this front.

Expected OTT release window Typically, Hindi films make their OTT debut around six weeks after their theatrical release. Going by this pattern, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is likely to arrive on Amazon Prime Video sometime in early to mid-February, unless the makers opt for a shorter or extended theatrical window based on box office performance.

Box office challenge amid Dhurandhar wave Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has been a major force at the box office since its release on 5 December. The Ranveer Singh-led film continues to post strong numbers even in its third week, prompting exhibitors to allot it a significant share of screens. The Christmas holiday has further strengthened its hold.

At the time of reporting, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri had collected ₹ 4.71 crore, according to Sacnilk, with figures expected to see an uptick after evening and night shows. In comparison, Dhurandhar reportedly earned over ₹8 crore on Christmas morning alone.

With the festive weekend underway, trade watchers will be closely tracking whether the Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday starrer can build momentum at the box office — or find a wider audience once it makes its way to OTT.