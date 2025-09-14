Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release date out: Check when to watch Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's film

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's romantic comedy 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will now release on December 31, 2025, instead of Valentine's Day. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film explores modern relationships and features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated14 Sep 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' to release on New Year's eve
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday starrer 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' to release on New Year's eve

Kartik Aaryan, Ananaya Panday starrer Dharma Productions backed Rom-Com ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ is set to release on New Year's eve, i.e. 31 Decemeber in theatres. The release has been preponed; earlier, the film was scheduled to hit cinemas on Valentine's Day next year.

Kartik took to his social media handles and said, “Your last day of the year is with us #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri releases 31st Dec 2025. The year ends but Love Begins."

Netizens react

One of the users said, “Rom com is back. Kartik Aaryan movie will be bigger blockbuster than Saiyaara.” Another remarked, “Great cast”. “Last day of year aur first of January films kabhi success nahi hoti,pichle bahut saal se,” wrote a third user. “Bhai kya majburi thi 🙂... Aram se Valentine's Day pe arahe the na aplog... Alpha ka koi bhi surity nehi ki chalegi yah nehi, Avatar toh screen khayegi… Toh kya Aashiqui 3 Valentine's Day pe ayegi ?, ”All the best", “Duo is back”, were some other comments made.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan clarifies after notice for 'attending' event by Pak restaurant

The duo who starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ in 2019, will reunite once again after six years. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta as well. Its shooting took place in n Croatia and Rajasthan. The story of Ray and Rumi offers more than a simple lighthearted romance as it delves into the complexities of contemporary relationships with both warmth and humour.

In an earlier post, while announcing the movie wrap, Kartik wrote, “To my lovely @ananyapanday, thank you for being such a wonderful co-star. No one else could have brought to life what you did in TMMT with your presence. It’s always pure joy working with you."

He called the journey “an unforgettable, fun-filled, super-fast roller-coaster ride”. Ending his message, Kartik shared with fans, “Can’t wait for you all to laugh, smile, and fall in love. See you at the theatres.”

Also Read | ‘Almost got fired’: Kartik Aaryan recreates viral Coldplay scandal moment

When did Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shooting begin?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shooting began on May 23 this year.

“Saat samundar paar hum @TheAaryanKartik + his new look ke peeche peeche aa hi gaye! #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri shoot begins now 🎬,” Dharma Productions wrote on X.

Kartik Aaryan
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentTu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release date out: Check when to watch Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's film
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.