Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer out: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's chemistry steals the show

The trailer for Sameer Vidwans’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, is now out. Produced by Dharma, the over three-minute video offers a glimpse of Panday and Aaryan’s romance in exotic locations.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer The colourful trailer for TMMTMTM promises that the film will be a memorable mixture of romance, music, and young love. In the trailer, things take an interesting turn for Kartik Aaryan (Ray) and Ananya Panday (Rumi) after they run into each other on a trip to Croatia.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, veteran actor Jackie Shroff is introduced as an understanding father figure. The trailer appears to be a love story in which Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday must overcome various obstacles, including societal expectations, on their path to marriage.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be released in theatres on December 25. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday previously worked together in the 2019 romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vecna looms as Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 sparks fan debates

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri cast Kartik Aaryan is playing Ray Mehra, while Ananya Panday has been cast as Rumi, Mehra’s love interest in the movie. While Jackie Shroff is Rumi's father, Neena Gupta has played the role of Ray's mother in TMMTMTTM.

Chandni Bhabhda, Aruna Irani, Tiku Talsania, Lokesh Mittal, Raghav Binani, and Gaurav Pandey are among other notable cast members.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s reunion With a worldwide collection of ₹117.7 crore, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s last collaboration, Pati Patni Aur Woh, was a success at the box office.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Aaryan said it was great to reunite with Ananya for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. “We had a blast shooting it, and that vibe translates on screen. Reuniting with Ananya was like picking up where we left off,” he said.

Advertisement

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor described Ananya Panday’s energy as “a total live-wire on set”.

“She’s going to surprise everyone,” he added about the Student of the Year 2 actress. “I’m sure the audience will enjoy our chemistry in this fun, refreshing rom-com as Ray-Rumi and all the masti the film brings,” Kartik said.

FAQs When does Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release? The movie is out on 25 December.

Who directed Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri? Sameer Vidwans has helmed the rom-com.