Tu Meri Main Tera Twitter review: Beautiful story or cringe? Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's movie gets mixed reactions

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy movie starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, has received mixed reviews from social media users, some of whom called it a “beautiful” family drama, while others said it was a total cringe.

The movie enjoyed a festive release on Christmas, December 25. At the box office, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is clashing with Dhurandhar, the soon-to-be highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time.

Here's how netizens reacted: Tu Meri Main Tera received a widely positive response, with social media users calling it an effortless entertainer.

“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri keeps things honest. No unnecessary noise or drama. Just a smooth, feel-good storytelling experience,” a user said.

“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is comforting. The kind of film you recommend easily because it leaves you smiling,” another added.

A user said, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri moves fast by design — in romance, emotion, & decisions. The film knows its love story is hurried and owns it, Sameer Vidwans once again opts for an emotionally non-conventional ending, while Neena Gupta–Jackie Shroff quietly anchor the narrative’s moral spine. Comfort cinema, but not careless.”

“This movie feels warm from start to finish 🤍😌🫶You don’t feel exhausted after watching it, just happy,” another user added.

“First half had the whole theatre laughing. Second half quietly pulls at your heart. That transition was handled beautifully,” noted a viewer.

‘Must watch with parents’: Trade expert Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri 4 out of 5 stars and called it a “BEAUTIFUL ENTERTAINER”.

The expert said that everyone must “definitely watch it with your parents” – “This film is a unique romantic story that places a child’s love and responsibility towards their parents above everything else.”

“It is a pure, light-hearted family entertainer where humour, romance, and family emotions are blended seamlessly,” Kadel noted, adding that the movie not only delivers a strong message, “but also clearly shows what a child’s duty towards their parents should be.”

‘Unbearable, Cringe’ In a sea of raving Twitter reviews, several netizens highlighted that the movie was “cringe” and an absolute “garbage”, and quipped that the storyline was so outdated that it belonged in a museum.

“#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is a GARBAGE ⭐⭐ It's a masterpiece of ‘nothingness’. If you want to feel absolutely no emotion other than confusion, this is the film for you,” a social media review said. “Worst acting by both #KartikAaryan & #AnanyaPanday. Don't waste your hard-earned money.”

Another reviewer called Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri an “UNBEARABLE” movie and said it was “an outright disaster on every level”.

“The first half is barely passable and that too is poor, while the second half turns into full-time torture. The film offers absolutely nothing. No emotion, no genuine humour, no engagement,” they said. “#KartikAaryan overacts relentlessly, while #AnanyaPanday delivers a painfully unbearable performance.”

“This movie is so outdated it should’ve come with a museum entry ticket. Kartik Aaryan seems to be driving in reverse gear. He looks lost, like his GPS gave up,” a user said. “Ananya Panday is meh. Save your money, dignity intact.”

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around Ray and Rumi, who meet during a holiday and fall in love despite being complete opposites. However, reality hits them as they return home.

The story explores the complexities of modern commitment and questions several societal beliefs.

Kartik Aaryan is playing Ray Mehra, while Ananya Panday has been cast as Rumi, Mehra’s love interest in the movie. While Jackie Shroff is Rumi's father, Neena Gupta has played the role of Ray's mother in the movie.