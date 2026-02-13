Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Shanaya Kapoor's romantic film opens to cold response amid clash with O'Romeo

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's romantic thriller ‘Tu Yaa Main’ failed to create significant buzz as it opened to cold response on Friday. Eyeing couple's attention, it debuted in theatres on 13 February, a day before Valentine's Day. Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, the movie made a special premiere on 11 February in 10-cities before its theatrical release.

The makers hosted premiere shows in Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 1(LIVE) Shanaya Kapoor helmed movie raked in ₹2 lakh at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates at 12:00 noon of early-morning shows.

Its release clashed with Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo which is performing well at the box office and has already crossed ₹1 crore mark.

Tu Yaa Main cast In addition to lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, Tu Yaa Main's ensemble cast features Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Kshitee Jog, Shrikant Yadav in pivotal roles along with lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. Remake of the Thai horror movie, The Pool (2018), it marks the inaugural collaboration between Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Tu Yaa Main plot The storyline of the Hindi romantic thriller centres on social media influencers who get trapped in an empty swimming pool with a crocodile. As they struggle to survive, the story sheds light on their focused moves to escape the clutches of a lethal predator.

Describing the plot, IMDb states, “Two content creators' adventure becomes a deadly game of survival, forcing them to navigate both nature's dangers and their own rivalry.”

Tu Yaa Main on OTT releases date An official remake of the Thai horror movie, The Pool (2018), its makers signed an OTT deal with streaming platform Netflix. However, the exact date for the film's OTT release has not been disclosed yet but it is expected to arrive on the digital screens in April around 45 to 60 days after its theatrical debut.

Watch Tu Yaa Main trailer here: