Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 4: Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller struggles to hold momentum after opening week

The Hindi survival thriller Tu Yaa Main witnessed a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday, signalling a slow start at the box office despite modest weekend growth.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 4 According to early estimates reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned around ₹0.18 crore on Day 4, taking its total domestic collection to approximately ₹3.03 crore after four days in theatres.

The film, which released on 13 February to coincide with the Valentine’s Day weekend, opened quietly with ₹0.6 crore on Friday. Collections improved significantly on Saturday, rising to ₹1.45 crore — a jump of over 140 per cent — before falling again on Sunday with earnings of ₹0.8 crore. The steep decline on Monday reflects a loss of weekend momentum, a trend often seen when word of mouth remains mixed and weekday footfall weakens.

Occupancy figures further highlight the film’s struggle to attract audiences. On Monday, 16 February 2026, Tu Yaa Main recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of just 6.91 per cent. Morning shows saw 4.86 per cent occupancy, while afternoon screenings performed slightly better at 8.95 per cent.

Evening and night shows reported negligible attendance, indicating limited audience pull beyond daytime screenings.

More about the film Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film stars Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in lead roles. Produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali under Colour Yellow Productions, Getaway Films and Bhanushali Studios, the film is an adaptation of the 2018 Thai thriller The Pool.

The story blends romance and survival drama, placing two social media creators from vastly different backgrounds in a life-and-death situation inside an empty swimming pool with a crocodile.

The narrative follows Maruti, a rapper from Nalasopara, and Avani Shah, a wealthy influencer known online as “Ms Vanity”, who become trapped during a collaboration trip. Forced to survive together while confronting both a deadly predator and their personal differences, the film attempts to combine relationship drama with high-stakes thriller elements.

Critical reception has been mixed. Several reviewers praised the performances of the lead actors and the film’s visual style, while others criticised pacing issues and tonal imbalance between romance and survival segments. Some critics described the second half as more engaging than the slower opening portions, noting that tension builds only after the central survival conflict begins.

Despite the lukewarm box office performance, the film has drawn appreciation from sections of the industry. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam recently called it a “big-screen experience” after attending a special screening, praising its energy and theatrical impact.

Industry figures such as Karan Johar have also publicly commended the film’s intensity and performances, adding to the conversation around the release.

However, trade analysts note that appreciation from filmmakers has not yet translated into strong ticket sales. Reports earlier in the weekend already suggested muted audience response and limited occupancy across markets, pointing to a challenging theatrical run unless weekday collections stabilise.