Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 1: Shanaya Kapoor's movie struggles to make a mark amid clash with Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 11: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's romantic thriller failed to make a mark on its opening day despite its release a day before Valentine's Day. Cold audience response can be attributed to other contemporary releases.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2 Amid clash with Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘O’Romeo', which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, it managed to mint ₹55 lakh net in India on its premiere day, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Even day two figure pointed to grim earnings as early morning shows reported ₹10 lakh collection on Valentine's Day, as per estimates until 1:00 PM. This brings cumulative 2-day real time earnings to ₹0.65 crore net.

Advertisement

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, it was produced under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Colour Yellow Productions. Days before its theatrical release, the filmmakers hosted a special premiere show on 11 February in 10 big cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Also Read | O Romeo Review: Vishal Bhardwaj film tells a tale of love and violence

Tu Yaa Main cast Tu Yaa Main's cast includes Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Kshitee Jog, Shrikant Yadav in significant roles, alongside lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav. Remake of the Thai horror movie — The Pool (2018), ‘Tu Yaa Main’ marks the inaugural collaboration between the lead actors.

‘Felt every inch of FEAR,’ says Karan Johar Filmmaker Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, urging the audience to watch Bejoy Nambiar helmed movie. He wrote, “NO CARDIO NEEDED! You will physically jump out of your seats right through the second half of this traumatising ( in the best way possible ) survival croc edge of the seater! Swimming pools will never be the same for me again…. NEVER! And if you happen to have a partner this Valentine .. take them to watch #tuyamain and tell them to wear armour because you will clutch onto them in FEAR!!!!"

Advertisement

Calling it “cracker of a clutter breaker,” he added, "I am still stressed and the film got over 30 minutes ago! I feel like a crocodile may appear even in the middle of Mumbai traffic and attack me ( I am dramatic I know but this film has made me take an extra dose of my BP meds).”