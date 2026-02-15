Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor's movie sees 133% growth on Valentine's Day after frosty opening

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's romantic thriller made bumper earnings on 14 February as the collection surged by a massive 133.33 percent on Valentine's Day. This comes after disappointing opening numbers on 13 February. Its frosty response on opening day can be attributed to other contemporary releases.

After failing to make a mark on the eve of Valentine's Day, it struck a chord with the audience as scores of couples flocked to theatres to celebrate the occasion.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2 Bejoy Nambiar helmed movie opened to cold audience response due to clash with Vishal Bhardwaj's ‘O’ Romeo', which features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Remake of the Thai horror movie — The Pool (2018), it managed to mint ₹1.4 lakh net in India on day 2 in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. On its release day, Tu Yaa Main raked in ₹60 lakh net.

This brings cumulative 2-day India box office net collection to ₹2 crore. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in post on X stated, “#TuYaaMain records an impressive 3X growth on Saturday, reflecting strong word-of-mouth across circuits. Early reports suggest that audiences are responding positively to the film.”

Predicting further decent weekend total, he added, “The sharp upward trend indicates a respectable weekend total on the cards if momentum sustains.”

Tu Yaa Main Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, Tu Yaa Main did a business of ₹2.35 crore gross. Though its collection picked up significantly on Saturday but is it is lagging far behind Shahid Kapoor starrer O’ Romeo which collected ₹21.15 crore net in India in 2 days.

Tu Yaa Main cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav, Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Kshitee Jog, Shrikant Yadav

More about Tu Yaa Main It features Prateek Rajagobal's music compositions and an approved runtime of 2 hours 25 minutes and 8 seconds. It received 'UA 16+' certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBCF). Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Colour Yellow Productions, it is reportedly estimated to be made on a budget of ₹30 crore.

