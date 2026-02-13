Tu Yaa Main Twitter review: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav's 'natural chemistry' thrills viewers ahead of Valentine's Day

Tu Yaa Main hit the silver screen on 13 February ahead of Valentine's Day. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav helmed movie generated significant excitement online among couples and singles alike. As cinema enthusiasts brace for first audience review before a theatrical watch, here are some key reactions from social media:

Tu Yaa Main first audience review A user wrote, “#TuYaaMain is a refreshing blend of something new and different. The film makes you smile, scares you at times, and also hits you emotionally. From sound design, colour grading, and VFX—everything feels top-notch and extraordinary. The first half is packed with fun and smartly builds the core story, while the second half turns into a complete roller-coaster ride.”

Another user remarked, “TuYaaMain is a weak remake of #ThePool. It had the potential to be a great movie, but it falls short due to the lacklustre writing.”

A third user stated, "#TuYaaMain builds steadily in the first half and explodes into a nail-biting second half. #ShanayaKapoor and #AdarshGourav’s natural chemistry anchors the tension beautifully. Director Bijoy Nambiar’s sharp vision elevates the survival narrative as he blends intensity with emotional depth."

A fourth comment read, “The chemistry between #ShanayaKapoor and #AdarshGourav feels natural and unforced, which works strongly in the film’s favor. Adarsh Gourav once again proves why he is one of the most reliable performers of the current generation, delivering an intense and layered performance. Shanaya Kapoor surprises with her confidence and screen presence, making her role feel organic and impactful.”

He added, “While the first half takes a measured, slow burn approach to establish characters and atmosphere, the second half is where the film truly elevates itself. The survival angle, emotional conflicts, and unexpected twists keep the audience hooked, making it a gripping watch.”

Tu Yaa Main cast In addition to lead actors Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, the ensemble cast features Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Kshitee Jog, Shrikant Yadav in significant roles. For the first time, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav share onscreen space in the Hindi romantic thriller.

Tu Yaa Main plot The narrative revolves round social media influencers who find themselves trapped in an empty swimming pool alongside a crocodile. As they struggling to escape the clutches of a lethal predator, the story focuses on event around the deadly survival game.

IMDb description states, “Two content creators' adventure becomes a deadly game of survival, forcing them to navigate both nature's dangers and their own rivalry.”

Tu Yaa Main Budget Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Colour Yellow Productions, it was reportedly made on a cumulative budget of ₹20 crore. Filmed at several locations, including Mumbai and Bangkok, it features Prateek Rajagobal's music compositions.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X revealed that Tu Yaa Main makers hosted 10-city special premiere screenings on 11 February in Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

With an approved runtime of 2 hours 25 minutes and 8 seconds, it received 'UA 16+' certification from the censor board.

Tu Yaa Main on OTT releases date An official remake of the Thai horror movie, The Pool (2018), its makers signed an OTT deal with streaming platform Netflix. However, the exact date for the film's OTT release has not been disclosed yet but it is expected to arrive on the digital screens in April around 45 to 60 days after its theatrical debut.