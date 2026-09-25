Tukaram Mundhe reacts to Preity Zinta's ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt, says ‘actual work must be done’

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has acknowledged the support extended by Bollywood celebrities, including it and Mallika Sherawat, for the state's ongoing food safety enforcement drive. However, the IAS officer has emphasised that public support must translate into meaningful action rather than remain limited to social media posts and symbolic gestures.

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Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Twinkle Khanna, have also publicly reacted to the FDA's recent enforcement efforts.

Preity Zinta wears ‘Team Tukaram Mundhe’ T-shirt Actor Preity Zinta recently expressed her support for the Maharashtra FDA commissioner by wearing a black T-shirt bearing the words “Team Tukaram Mundhe”.

When asked about the officer, she said, “It is time to celebrate these heroes.”

Mundhe said he had not spoken to the actor personally but expressed gratitude for her gesture.

“No, I haven't spoken to her personally, nor have we talked over the phone. But I am grateful that she mentioned Team Tukaram Mundhe,” he said.

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Tukaram Mundhe says wearing a T-shirt is not enough While welcoming the support from celebrities, Mundhe stressed that public participation was necessary to bring about meaningful change.

“I feel that people with good intentions exist at every level and in every sector of society. A team should be formed around these good causes; good ideas, thoughts, and actions should be promoted,” he said.

He added, “Simply wearing a T-shirt with 'Team Tukaram Mundhe' is not enough. Merely displaying the title won't suffice; the actual work must be done, and the right mindset must be adopted.”

Mallika Sherawat thanks Tukaram Mundhe over food safety drive Actor Mallika Sherawat recently expressed her appreciation for Mundhe in a social media video while eating idli and chutney.

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“Aap ki wajah se ab main shanti se khana kha sakti hu... Aap ki nazro se kuch bachta nahi,” she said.

Responding to her remarks, Mundhe highlighted the responsibility of citizens in identifying potentially unsafe food products.

“I believe that every citizen must keep 'nazar' (vigilant eye) on items that are adulterated, unsafe, or unhealthy, specifically those high in fat, sugar, or salt that could harm one's health,” he said.

Also Read | FDA raids Swiggy Instamart, Amazon warehouse in Mumbai

He added, “I am trying to do my part and carry out my responsibility. However, I feel this isn't just a task for one individual; it is a team effort.”

Twinkle Khanna jokes about FDA inspections Actor and author Twinkle Khanna took a humorous approach while reacting to the FDA's inspection drive.

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She joked about what might happen if Mundhe's team inspected her home, saying officials could potentially discover a packet of “Shahi Masala” that had expired around the time of the Mughal Empire.

Mundhe has maintained that improving food safety requires collective vigilance from regulators, businesses and citizens.

Recent FDA action has included inspections and licence suspensions over alleged hygiene and food safety violations across Maharashtra.

Internet reacts to Team Tukaram Mundhe T-shirt Mundhe's interactions with Bollywood celebrities and the food safety drive have prompted reactions on social media.

A user wrote, "Tukaram Mundhe Ji ke sath sabhi hain.."

Another user wrote, "Preity Zinta has also become a fan of FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe."

A third user wrote, "Preity Zinta was spotted wearing a “Team Tukaram Mundhe” T-shirt in support of the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner’s crackdown on food adulteration. 🔥🫡

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When photographers noticed the message, she said:

“Time to celebrate these heroes.”

Real public servants don’t need film promotions. Their honest work creates an aura of its own."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.