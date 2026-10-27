Turning laughs into lots of money! Business of comedy decoded with Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek earnings

Comedy is big business in India's entertainment industry, and the reported paychecks of some of its best-known television stars offer a glimpse into the money behind the laughter.

Kapil Sharma, the host of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show, reportedly earns around ₹5 crore per episode. His co-stars Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek are also reported to earn substantial fees for their performances on the show.

According to media reports cited by Brut, the cast's reported earnings range from around ₹6 lakh per episode for Rajiv Thakur to ₹5 crore for Kapil Sharma. However, these figures have not been officially confirmed by Netflix or the performers and should be treated as estimates.

Meanwhile, estimates of the comedians' net worth point to the financial success they have achieved through their careers in television, films and other entertainment formats.

How much does Kapil Sharma reportedly earn per episode? Kapil Sharma is reportedly paid around ₹5 crore per episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, according to Brut and Business Today.

Sharma has hosted several popular comedy programmes, including Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, before moving to Netflix with The Great Indian Kapil Show.

According to a Times of India report published in August 2026, Sharma's estimated net worth exceeds ₹300 crore. The report noted that he began his career earning ₹500.

These figures are estimates and do not represent officially disclosed income or verified personal wealth.

Sunil Grover's reported earnings Sunil Grover, known for his comic characters and celebrity impressions, is reportedly paid around ₹25 lakh per episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Grover reunited with Sharma on the Netflix programme after a seven-year gap. His performances across television and films have contributed to his recognition as an actor-comedian.

His estimated net worth is around ₹21 crore, according to a Times of India report published in August 2026.

Krushna Abhishek's reported earnings and net worth Krushna Abhishek, known for his comic characters and impersonations, reportedly earns around ₹10 lakh per episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Abhishek has appeared in several television comedy programmes and has been associated with Sharma's comedy team for years.

His estimated net worth is around ₹50 crore, according to a Times of India report published in August 2026.

The reported net-worth figure is an estimate and should not be interpreted as a verified assessment of his assets or financial holdings.

How much do the other cast members reportedly earn? The reported per-episode fees of other performers associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show vary considerably.

Cast member Reported fee per episode Kapil Sharma ₹ 5 crore Navjot Singh Sidhu ₹ 30–40 lakh Sunil Grover ₹ 25 lakh Archana Puran Singh ₹ 10 lakh Krushna Abhishek ₹ 10 lakh Kiku Sharda ₹ 7 lakh Rajiv Thakur ₹ 6 lakh

According to a Times of India report published in August 2026, Kiku Sharda's estimated net worth is between ₹33 crore and ₹40 crore. Bharti Singh's estimated net worth is around ₹25 crore to ₹30 crore, while writer, comedian and producer Harsh Limbachiyaa's estimated net worth is between ₹20 crore and ₹25 crore.

These estimates are based on media reports and are not audited disclosures.