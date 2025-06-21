TV actress Lataa Saberwal announces separation from husband Sanjeev Seth after 15 years

Television actress Lataa Saberwal has confirmed her separation from husband and fellow actor Sanjeev Seth, bringing an end to their 15-year-long marriage.

Advertisement

The announcement came via her social media on Saturday, June 21, putting to rest long-standing rumours among fans about growing distance between the couple.

Known for her roles in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Vivah’, and ‘Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke’, Lataa shared a heartfelt message requesting privacy during this sensitive time. “After a long silence... I announce that I have separated from my husband (Sanjeev Seth),” she wrote. “I express my gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life (sic).”

In her statement, Lataa further appealed to her followers: “I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and do not ask any questions in this regard and do not even call. Thank you (sic).”

Advertisement

Take a look at her post here:

Lataa Saberwal's post regarding her separation.

Lataa and Sanjeev's love story The couple met while working on the set of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, where they portrayed on-screen parents to the lead characters. Their professional bond turned into a real-life romance, culminating in marriage. While Lataa has now publicly confirmed the separation, she has not shared the reason behind the decision. Sanjeev Seth has not yet issued a statement.

Advertisement

Over the years, Lataa has built a respected career in both television and film. She began acting in 1999 with ‘Geeta Rahasya’ and later appeared in a range of shows, including ‘Aarzoo Hai Tu’, ‘Jannat’, ‘Khushiyan’, and as Sanju’s mother in ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’. She also acted in Sooraj Barjatya’s 2006 film ‘Vivah’.

Recently, Lataa stepped away from acting and has been working as an image consultant. She also shares wellness and fitness content on her YouTube channel.

Sanjeev Seth, meanwhile, has shifted towards digital content and is currently active as a food vlogger and content creator.