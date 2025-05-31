TV actress Loretta Swit, best known for her iconic role in M*A*S*H, dies at 87

Loretta Swit, best known for her Emmy-winning role as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the acclaimed television series M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 87.

Advertisement

Swit passed away at her home in New York, according to her representatives. While an official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, it is believed she died of natural causes. A coroner’s report is pending.

Swit rose to national prominence for her work on M*A*S*H, a CBS comedy-drama set during the Korean War, which ran from 1972 to 1983.

She appeared in nearly every episode of the 11-season series, including its legendary two-and-a-half-hour finale on February 28, 1983. That episode attracted more than 106 million viewers in the United States, making it the most-watched episode of a scripted television series in history.

Loretta Swit in M*A*S*H As one of the show’s few original cast members to remain until its final episode in 1983, Loreta Swit appeared in over 200 episodes and won two Emmy Awards for her performance.

Advertisement

Her portrayal of Major Houlihan – a no-nonsense army nurse with both toughness and heart – broke new ground for women in television and became one of the most enduring characters of the era. Fans and critics praised her for bringing depth, humour and dignity to a role that began as a stereotype but grew into something far more complex under Swit’s careful portrayal.