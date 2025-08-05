TV personality Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on alleged affair, tearfully links it to cancer: 'It was my payback'

Teddi Mellencamp tearfully addressed her alleged affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder and wondered if her cancer was ‘payback’. She spoke about the emotional fallout involving both families amid her and Simon's divorces in late 2024. 

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published5 Aug 2025, 10:26 PM IST
Teddi Mellencamp opens up about affair rumours, cancer and heartbreak.
Teddi Mellencamp opens up about affair rumours, cancer and heartbreak.(Getty Images)

TV personality Teddi Mellencamp has spoken publicly for the first time about her alleged affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder — and the deep emotional toll it’s taken on her. 

Teddi Mellencamp opens up about affair, cancer and heartbreak

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum broke her silence in the second half of ‘The Jamie Kern Lima Show’ podcast, released on Tuesday, August 5.

“I've never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I've never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn't happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes,” said Mellencamp.

The alleged affair first made headlines in late 2024, shortly before Mellencamp filed for divorce from Edwin Arroyave on November 1, citing irreconcilable differences after 13 years of marriage.

Tearfully, Mellencamp also reflected on her stage 4 melanoma diagnosis, which has spread to her brain and lungs. “To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that's why I got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback,” she said. “Nothing goes without payment.”

“However long it was ... it was all over the press, it was everywhere. You're trying to minimise everybody's pain. You end up maximizing it,” she added. “Because now not only do you have yourself, you have your significant other, your kids, the other person's significant other, their kids.”

Simon Schroeder, who has remained silent on the rumours, was married to Karli Schroeder. She filed for divorce on December 30, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Court records show they had annulled a prior marriage in February, remarried in April, and separated by September.

