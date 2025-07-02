TV personality Tyler Henry shares health update post brain tumor surgery

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): TV personality Tyler Henry shared a health update after undergoing a brain tumour surgery, reported E! News.

He said that he is "doing much better" one month after doctors successfully removed a non-cancerous, fluid-filled cyst near the centre of his brain.

Tyler Henry is a reality show personality who appears in the reality show series Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry and Life After Death with Tyler Henry.

"I'm very lucky," said Tyler in an interview. "I was dealing with something called hydrocephalus, which is basically fluid being stuck around the brain and causing inflammation."

He noted that his tumour had an "incidence rate of one in 3 million,"adding, "I should play the lottery."

Tyler has been "amazed" by his quick recovery. Within weeks of his operation, he was already performing readings as part of his "An Evening of Hope and Healing" series of live shows, as reported by the outlet.

"I was worried with anything related to the brain that it might affect my ability,"he shared, adding, "but I found that not having brain inflammation actually made things a lot clearer."

Tyler said he was "dealing with a lot of confusing symptoms, just kind of hard to orient physically," reported E! News.

"I would sometimes feel kind of slow in responses and deal with aphasia," he recounted, "where I couldn't really find my words."

However, this was not the first time Tyler had struggled with psychological symptoms. He already dealt with an arachnoid cyst, a benign mass situated on the arachnoid membrane, a protective layer surrounding the brain and spinal cord, during his teenage years.

"I had been diagnosed previously with some form of a mass in the back of my brain," he shared. "When I was 18, I underwent brain surgery--then endoscopically--and it took about 10 years for it come back after it resealed. So, it was nothing new necessarily," reported E! News. (ANI)