TVK chief Vijay addresses Jana Nayagan release concerns as party launches manifesto ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addressed a large gathering of supporters in Thanjavur on Wednesday as part of his political campaign. During his speech, he strongly criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while appealing to voters to give his party an opportunity to govern.

What did Vijay say about the next government? Quoting from his speech, Vijay declared, “Listen to what I say, the next government will be a TVK government. Fishermen, remain hopeful; your protection will be fully ensured. During the release of the film Jananayagan, many people raised their voices in support. Even our Chief Minister voiced his support. I thank them for that. Chief Minister, you may try to silence me, but you cannot silence every Vijay in every household. They have already begun their campaign.”

His remarks were met with loud cheers from supporters, as he positioned TVK as the alternative to the current administration.

‘Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu’ Drawing a comparison with cricket, Vijay criticised the DMK for portraying the upcoming Assembly elections as a contest between ‘Team Delhi vs Team Tamil Nadu’. He said, “Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, DMK members are projecting it as a contest between the Tamil Nadu team and the Delhi team. Even in cricket, the Delhi team cannot match the Tamil Nadu team. Tamil Nadu is TVK, and TVK is Tamil Nadu. All such divisions of Tamil Nadu team versus Delhi team will be set aside--the TVK team will win.”

Through this analogy, Vijay rejected what he described as divisive framing and asserted that his party represents the state’s interests.

What is the status of ‘Jana Nayagan’? Vijay also referred to his film Jana Nayagan, which has been described as his final project before fully entering politics. The film was originally scheduled for release on 9 January 2026 but was postponed shortly before its release.

In an official statement, the makers said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms.”

Who is involved in the film? Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and features a cast including Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Vijay.