TVK chief Vijay's separation case: Sangeetha seeks interim order to stay at matrimonial house, next hearing on 20 April

A divorce petition filed by Sangeetha Vijay, wife of Tamil actor and politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, has brought the private life of the high-profile star into public focus, with the District Court scheduling the next hearing in the matter for April 20.

Court documents show that Sangeetha initiated legal proceedings in early 2026 before the District Court in Chengalpattu, seeking dissolution of their marriage and interim residential rights.

According to the affidavit and petition filed in the case, Sangeetha Vijay is listed as the petitioner while Joseph Vijay Chandrasekar, widely known as Vijay in the Tamil film industry, is the respondent. The case has been registered as an Interlocutory Application (I.A.) in the S.M.O.P. proceedings of 2026.

The petition has been filed under Sections 27(1)(a), (b), and (d) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954, seeking legal dissolution of the couple's marriage that was solemnised on August 25, 1999. The filing also references their earlier legal marriage registration in the United Kingdom in 1998, before their ceremonial wedding in Chennai the following year.

The couple has two children: son Jason Sanjay, 25, and daughter Dhivya Sasha, 20.

Sangeetha seeks interim order to reside at matrimonial house Alongside the divorce petition, Sangeetha has sought an interim order allowing her to continue residing at the couple's matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai, until the case reaches final disposal. The petition states that she is a British citizen and does not currently have another residence in India.

Legal documents indicate that the request for interim residence has been made through an Interlocutory Application to ensure housing security during the ongoing legal process.

Reports related to the main petition claim that Sangeetha has cited allegations of infidelity and mental cruelty as key grounds for seeking the divorce. The petition states that she discovered in April 2021 that Vijay was allegedly involved in an "adulterous relationship" with an actress, which she claims caused emotional distress and breakdown of marital trust.

The filing also alleges that Vijay continued to maintain an open association with the actress in public and on overseas trips, which the petitioner claims caused embarrassment and emotional hardship for her and their children.

The documents further mention that Vijay's expanding public commitments, including his successful film career and his entry into politics in 2024 with his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), form part of the broader context cited in the case.

The affidavit and petition were signed by Sangeetha Vijay and her counsel, M/s. Rathina Asohan, on February 22, 2026.

The Chengalpattu court has reportedly issued a notice to Vijay, directing his appearance in the matter.

