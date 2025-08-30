‘Twilight’ 20th anniversary: All five films re-releasing in cinemas – here’s everything you need to know

It’s time to return to Forks. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Stephenie Meyer’s original Twilight novel, the beloved vampire saga is heading back to the big screen for a limited theatrical re-release this autumn.

All Twilight films to return to theatres Lionsgate and Fathom Events have teamed up to bring ‘The Twilight Saga’ back to cinemas across the United States from October 29 to November 2, 2025, giving fans a rare opportunity to relive the iconic love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen as it was meant to be seen — in the cinema.

Also Read | Twilight star Kristen Stewart marries Dylan Meyer in intimate ceremony

Each film will screen on consecutive days:

October 29 (Wednesday): Twilight

October 30 (Thursday): New Moon

October 31 (Friday): Eclipse

November 1 (Saturday): Breaking Dawn – Part 1

November 2 (Sunday): Breaking Dawn – Part 2

So much more than just a re-release Alongside the theatrical celebration, the Twilight franchise is making a full-scale return. Publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers will release three new editions of the original novel on September 30: a deluxe hardcover collector’s edition, a 20th anniversary paperback, and a complete hardcover box set of the saga.

The official ‘Twilight Saga’ YouTube channel has also been relaunched, offering fans exclusive content, behind-the-scenes videos, and nostalgic extras.

Author Stephenie Meyer is set to be the guest of honour at the Forever Twilight in Forks festival in Washington state, which kicks off on September 11. The festival will include film screenings, fan panels, themed parties, and tours of real-life locations that inspired the books — including the beaches, forests, and moody backdrops of Forks.

Twilight in Concert Adding a musical twist to the celebrations, Twilight in Concert will tour the United States from September 12 to November 30, combining full screenings of the original films with live orchestral performances of their acclaimed soundtracks.

Also Read | Meet the actor who nearly played Batman instead of Robert Pattinson

Fans can also look forward to a new range of merchandise, to be released this autumn through Lionsgate and various retailers — perfect for those looking to show their Twilight pride in style.

