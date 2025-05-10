Twist in Saif Ali Khan’s knife attack: Accused claims his arrest was illegal; check what it means

In January 2025, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai home. The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam is now in Arthur Road Jail.

Now, the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has claimed that his arrest was illegal. The police did not give him proper information at the time of his arrest, he claims.

On May 9, he withdrew his earlier bail plea and filed a new request through his lawyer Ajay Gawli. Shariful has asked the Bandra court to declare the arrest unlawful.

According to him, police "clearly and blatantly disregarded" Section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), per PTI. The Indian law requires police to inform the arrested person of the reason for arrest and the right to seek bail. The accused said there was no written proof that such steps were followed.

The court has asked the police to respond and has postponed the hearing to May 13.

What if the violation is proven? If the violation of Section 47(1) of the BNSS is proven, Shariful’s arrest will be deemed “invalid”, adding a critical twist in the ongoing case.

According to the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s ruling in March, the law is strict and must be followed. If this rule is broken, the arrest and detention become “invalid”.

Saif Ali Khan attack Late at night on January 16, an intruder entered Saif Ali Khan’s house with two knives and was found near his son Jeh’s bed. When Saif tried to stop him, he was stabbed during a fight.

His househelp, Geeta, pulled him away and saved him. The attacker escaped through a bathroom drainpipe. Kareena Kapoor took Jeh to her sister Karisma’s house for safety. Saif went to Lilavati Hospital in a rickshaw with his son Taimur and househelp, Hari.

Saif walked into the hospital on his own though he was badly injured near his spine. The surgery lasted six hours. Doctors said a slight difference in the knife’s position could have paralysed him.