Twist in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuit: Accuser admits Beyoncé and Jay-Z were not at freak-off party

Manzaro Joseph, the man who filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs earlier this month, has made a significant change to his case, dropping Beyoncé and Jay-Z from his narrative, as per a report.

Advertisement

Joseph, who initially claimed the famous couple witnessed him in a compromising and bizarre state at a party in 2015, has now filed an amended lawsuit that no longer mentions them, according to TMZ report.

The original allegations Joseph had originally alleged that at a birthday party in Miami for Diddy’s son, King Combs, he was drugged and forced to wear a sexually explicit mask. During the event, Joseph claimed that Beyoncé confronted him after seeing him in this state, asking why he was in front of her "half-naked" and wearing a "c**k mask." These claims also suggested that Jay-Z witnessed the incident.

Why Beyoncé and Jay-Z were removed The new court documents no longer reference Beyoncé or Jay-Z, with the lawsuit focusing solely on Diddy and other individuals involved. Sources close to the case have confirmed to TMZ that Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, intervened and presented evidence proving that neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z were in Miami at the time of the alleged incident. This legal pressure appears to have led Joseph’s attorney to amend the complaint and drop the couple from the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Diddy still the focus of the lawsuit While Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been removed, Joseph continues to pursue legal action against Diddy, as well as music producer Emilio Estefan and others, seeking damages for the alleged events. The lawsuit revolves around accusations of drugging, harassment, and forced humiliation.

Diddy faces expanded federal indictment ahead of May trial Sean "Diddy" Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial next month on a growing list of federal charges.

Originally indicted in September 2024, Diddy, 55, was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, the case has seen three separate amendments, each introducing new accusations and escalating the severity of the alleged offenses.

Advertisement

The third amended indictment, filed last week, added two additional counts of sex trafficking and prostitution-related charges. These build on a broader federal investigation into Combs' alleged criminal activities, which prosecutors say span more than two decades.

In the second amended indictment, filed in March 2025, prosecutors detailed a disturbing pattern of abuse. Diddy is accused of: